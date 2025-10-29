NovaSource Power Services Opens NovaAcademy - an Industry-First, Hands-On Training Facility for Utility-Scale Solar & BESS

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), the premium provider of total asset optimization including operations and maintenance ("O&M") for utility-scale solar and battery energy storage services ("BESS"), has announced the official opening of NovaAcademy, a dedicated training center and curriculum designed to accelerate workforce readiness and raise the industry bar for safety, quality, and performance.

"Dedicated, passionate, and trained people are the foundation of NovaSource. Investing in the development of our team is our shared belief and NovaAcademy is our commitment to our value and journey, through an immersive, hands-on experience led by industry technical experts. We look forward to the incredible impact of NovaAcademy on the growth of our talent team," stated Akshay Sagar, CEO and President of NovaSource.

Located in Avondale, Arizona, the NovaAcademy facility was strategically chosen for its proximity to NovaSource's corporate headquarters and its capacity to house in-facility equipment for realistic, hands-on competency demonstrations. The center is designed as a blueprint NovaSource can replicate internationally to support global growth.

Built to meet the growing demand for skilled solar and storage talent in the industry, NovaAcademy blends classroom instruction with hands-on equipment practice in one place, integrating advanced teaching aids such as simulation software and AI-powered tools to enhance learning and provide real-world experience.

The program reinforces NovaSource's value proposition to its customers: a highly skilled, safety-first workforce dedicated to consistently delivering reliable, repeatable, and high-quality operations and maintenance outcomes.

"The launch of NovaAcademy reflects our commitment to ensure we have a trained and competent workforce to support our customer assets. Our industry leading curriculum and dedicated training team, empower our employees to build skills, grow careers, and support our customer needs with confidence," said Danielle Malbrough, Chief People Officer at NovaSource. "To ensure we are providing our customers with reliable, repeatable, and quality services through a competent workforce, NovaAcademy also enables continuous career advancement through advanced training and formal certifications."

As NovaAcademy scales across NovaSource's fleet, customers will see tangible value from day one: a zero-compromise safety culture rooted in standardized procedures and job-hazard protocols. Certified technicians deliver faster, more reliable troubleshooting that reduces mean time to repair ("MTTR"). All work practices align with OSHA, NFPA, and NERC standards and are supported by audit-ready documentation. As a result, operational risks are lowered with fewer incidents and less unplanned downtime.

Setting a global benchmark on training and competency development for solar PV and BESS asset O&M, NovaSource ensures consistent training across all regions and sites, so every NovaAcademy-trained technician meets the same high standard. NovaSource also provides clear proof of competency for customers' records and insurance requirements. The outcome is safer operations, increased asset availability, and continually growing value realization.

For more information on NovaAcademy and total asset optimization, please visit www.novasourcepower.com or follow NovaSource on LinkedIn.

About NovaSource Power Services

NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc. ("Clairvest", TSX: CVG) and OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of OMERS, is the world's largest independent solar operations and maintenance ("O&M") provider, delivering excellence through data-driven strategies, innovative solutions, and a world-class culture of safety, integrity, and quality.

NovaSource's comprehensive approach to total asset optimization in addition to operations and maintenance includes value engineering, performance analysis, strategic supply chain management, and advanced monitoring systems. The company operates in key global markets and across most U.S. states managing over 30GW of solar power plants. NovaSource's expertise extends beyond solar and includes battery energy storage systems ("BESS"), offering a complete suite of services for the evolving renewable energy landscape. For more information about NovaSource Power Services, please visit www.novasourcepower.com or follow @NovaSourcePower on LinkedIn

