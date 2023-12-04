NOVASPARKS EXPANDS ITS OPERATIONS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

News provided by

NovaSparks

04 Dec, 2023, 02:59 ET

The Leading FPGA-Powered Market Data Company Welcomes Clément Pelletier 
to the Position of Sales and Marketing Director for APAC

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaSparks™, the leading field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clément Pelletier as the new sales and marketing director, based in Bangkok, Thailand. Pelletier will report to Dr. Luc Burgun, CEO and president, beginning on December 1st, 2023.

"Clément possesses a wealth of experience that makes him unique in the industry," said Luc Burgun, NovaSparks' chief executive officer and president. "His thorough understanding of the sales process, particularly in the field of trading tools which he acquired over 20 years in Asia, makes him ideally suited to drive our sales and marketing initiatives in APAC. We are pleased to welcome Clément and look forward to his leadership in expanding our operations in Asia."

Pelletier brings to NovaSparks solid experience in sales and marketing in Asia. Most recently, he served as sales director for the APAC office of Horizon Software, a global leader in electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology. Prior to Horizon Software, he served as CEO of CPIT, an IT services and consulting, specialized in the Fintech industry, based in Hong Kong. Pelletier holds a Master of Engineering from INSA Lyon.

About NovaSparks
NovaSparks is the leader in FPGA-based high performance and ultra-low latency trading solutions for financial markets. NovaTick™, its flagship Ticker Plant product, supports 75 feeds across the major Equities, Futures and Options trading venues in North America, Europe and Asia. It is packaged in scalable 'easy-to-deploy' appliances or in 'tightly coupled' PCIe cards. NovaSparks FPGA-based feed handlers deliver normalized market data, including order book building and multi-feed consolidation with sub microsecond processing latency, even during market peaks period. The NovaSparks open FPGA trading development platform can extend this level of performance to the entire trading cycle. NovaTick™ also includes advanced built-in functions to support and optimize the use of wireless infrastructures.

The company is headquartered in Paris (France), New York City (USA), Bangkok (Thailand) and has offices in Nantes (France) and Athens (Greece).

For more information, please contact Barbara Rizzatti at 971-998-9404 or [email protected]. Follow us on X: @NovaSparksFPGA.

SOURCE NovaSparks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.