NOVASPARKS EXPANDS ITS OPERATIONS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

The Leading FPGA-Powered Market Data Company Welcomes Clément Pelletier

to the Position of Sales and Marketing Director for APAC

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaSparks™, the leading field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clément Pelletier as the new sales and marketing director, based in Bangkok, Thailand. Pelletier will report to Dr. Luc Burgun, CEO and president, beginning on December 1st, 2023.

"Clément possesses a wealth of experience that makes him unique in the industry," said Luc Burgun, NovaSparks' chief executive officer and president. "His thorough understanding of the sales process, particularly in the field of trading tools which he acquired over 20 years in Asia, makes him ideally suited to drive our sales and marketing initiatives in APAC. We are pleased to welcome Clément and look forward to his leadership in expanding our operations in Asia."

Pelletier brings to NovaSparks solid experience in sales and marketing in Asia. Most recently, he served as sales director for the APAC office of Horizon Software, a global leader in electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology. Prior to Horizon Software, he served as CEO of CPIT, an IT services and consulting, specialized in the Fintech industry, based in Hong Kong. Pelletier holds a Master of Engineering from INSA Lyon.

