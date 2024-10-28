NOVATAE RISK GROUP HIRES JOHN CATRABONE AS VP CARRIER RELATIONS

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatae Risk Group (Novatae), announced today that John Catrabone has joined as the firm's vice president of carrier relations. In this role, Catrabone will be responsible for managing and growing carrier relationships, in addition to procuring new strategic alliances and partnerships to enhance Novatae's overall product solutions suite.

Catrabone comes to Novatae with more than 30 years of experience in various sectors of the insurance industry including U.S. surplus lines carrier, global carrier, global broker, retail agency executive, Big-4 risk consulting, and global retail agency management. He has extensive background in complex global risks and solutions stemming from his experience working with Fortune 500 clients on the broker and carrier side. He frequently lectures at local and national RIMS chapters with coverage counsel on complex property risk strategies and he made several contributions to the John Liner Review during his consulting years.

John brings decades of expertise and relationships that will be invaluable to us as we work to better align the interests of our insurers with Novatae's ongoing expansion plans" said Richard Kerr, CEO of Novatae. "We are delighted to have him join and look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute against our organic and acquisition growth strategies."

"I am thrilled to join the Novatae team and look forward continuing the build out of our strategic partnerships," said John Catrabone, vice president of carrier relations. "The firm has grown exponentially during the past two years so a robust alliance infrastructure will serve us, our partners and our clients well."

Prior to joining World, Catrabone was the chief distribution officer at Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company in Ohio where he was responsible for all MGA and wholesaler activity. Throughout his career, he held leadership roles at some of the largest brands including Tokio Marine America, Risk Match, Assurex Global, Zurich, Gallagher, HILB and Deloitte. He holds a B.S. in Risk Management & Insurance from Pennsylvania State University.

Catrabone will be based out of Ohio and assumed his new role October 21, 2024.

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across property, casualty, workers' compensation, cyber, professional, management, construction, environmental, garage, inland marine/ocean marine, contingency and many more. As a "Top-7 Largest MGA, Underwriting Manager, and Lloyd's Coverholder" (Business Insurance), Novatae serves more than 6,000 clients from 27 offices across the United States. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com.

SOURCE Novatae Risk Group