NOVATAE RISK GROUP LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE MISCELLANEOUS PROFESSIONAL LIABILITY PROGRAM

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatae Risk Group (Novatae), a leading MGA, underwriting manager and wholesale insurance distributor, announced today that it has launched its new Miscellaneous Professional Liability Program with a focus on fast quoting for brokers and exceptional claim service for insureds. With underwriting handled in-house by Novatae, the program is designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals with revenues up to $5 million. Coverage is available in all 50 states with multiple deductible options and for more than 800 classes.

"We saw an obvious need in the market for a tailored solution specifically for the unique risks faced by consultants, services providers and professionals," said Daniel Ginden, managing director, program development for Novatae. "Our new program offers real advantages due to the nature of their business such as broad definition, DOL, extended reporting options and many more. Plus, premiums start at $350 and there are many coverages already included."

Quoting and binding began November 1, 2024.

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across property, casualty, workers' compensation, cyber, professional, management, construction, environmental, garage, inland marine/ocean marine, contingency and many more. As a "Top-7 Largest MGA, Underwriting Manager, and Lloyd's Coverholder" (Business Insurance), Novatae serves more than 6,000 clients from 27 offices across the United States. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com.

SOURCE Novatae Risk Group