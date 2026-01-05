NOVATAE RISK GROUP NAMES WALTER JUERGENS AS NEW CFO

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatae Risk Group (Novatae), the wholesale insurance business of World Insurance Associates (World), announced that Walter Juergens has joined the company as its new chief financial officer. In this role, Juergens will be responsible for all aspects of the company's financial management, driving change and financial mindset across the organization. He will be a key contributor to the Novatae Executive Leadership team and World's Corporate Financial Leadership team.

Walter Juergens

"Walter brings exactly the kind of strategic, hands-on financial leadership we need at this stage of our journey," said Nick Greggains, president of Novatae. "His experience with complex operations and building scalable finance support structures will be pivotal to our long-term vision."

"Novatae feels like a natural fit and I am excited to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking team," said Walter Juergens, chief financial officer of Novatae. "The firm is growing exponentially and ensuring its financial capabilities keep pace is an exciting prospect."

Juergens has more than 15 years of leadership experience in insurance, professional services and complex project-based businesses. Most recently, he was the Regional CFO at AssuredPartners, and prior to that he was at KPMG. Juergens is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Masters and B.B.A. in Accounting from Washington State University.

"Walter's blend of Big Four rigor from his KPMG days, strategic insight and proven ability to fuel growth in complex businesses makes him the perfect fit," said Renae Flanders, World's chief financial officer. "We're excited to have Walter join our team!"

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, underwriting manager and Lloyd's Coverholder, providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across a broad spectrum of property, casualty and specialty lines. Novatae is the wholesale division of World Insurance Associates LLC, serving more than 6,000 clients from 37 offices across the U.S. and the U.K. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

