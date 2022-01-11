Novatech Expands National MPS Coverage with Acquisition of ManagedPrint

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Office pioneer Novatech has expanded its coverage and portfolio with the acquisition of ManagedPrint, a Managed Print Services (MPS) leader headquartered in South Carolina.

Novatech serves the IT, Print, Cloud and Security needs of businesses nationwide, and the acquisition complements the company's mission of delivering the complete Managed Office. Novatech is a core portfolio company of Trivest Partners, a leading founder-friendly private investment firm.

ManagedPrint delivers customized print services and solutions and supports the leading hardware brands preferred by businesses. Known for its industry expertise, the company provides MPS to healthcare, banking, public sector and other markets.

Senior Leaders Weigh In

"Managed Print Services, now more than ever, provide critical solutions for today's ever-changing business office, and we're committed to bringing this capability to a wider audience. As proof, we completed four acquisitions in the past twelve months, including this one," said Dan Cooper, Novatech CEO. "The addition of the ManagedPrint solution portfolio and their tenured team brings an unparalleled level of support to our MPS portfolio. This acquisition gives us complete service coverage across the state of South Carolina for our combined customers."

"This is a milestone for ManagedPrint as a company and for our employees," said ManagedPrint President, Rich Houghton. "ManagedPrint customers already receive outstanding support. Now they'll benefit from shared best practices and innovation, while our team gains growth and development opportunities. These were strong motivations for us to partner with Novatech."

This acquisition solidifies Novatech's position as a leading provider of Managed Office solutions across the United States. As a result, more businesses will benefit from the economies, security and scale of the Novatech Managed Office approach.

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net

Trivest Partners LP is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 350 transactions, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. Learn more at: www.trivest.com

