Novatech Expands Nationwide Footprint with Acquisition of Atlantic Business Systems in Melbourne, Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, the nationwide Managed Office provider, and core portfolio company of Trivest Partners, a leading founder-friendly private investment firm, has announced the acquisition of Atlantic Business Systems (ABS), a Florida based business technology provider specializing in Managed IT, Managed Print, Copiers and Printers, and Document Management/Security solutions.

Novatech & ABS join forces

The acquisition marks a pivotal move in Novatech's reach and breadth of business solutions offered across the US, along with enhancing the company's coverage in Florida where Novatech already has a strong customer base.

ABS was founded in 1994 and has built a strong legacy and reputation for making customer satisfaction their number one priority. Working with vendors like Sharp, Cisco, SonicWall, Microsoft, and Polycom and DELL, ABS is able to provide a true 360 offering of business technology solutions to the Florida business community.

Novatech Senior Leadership Weighs-In

"The ABS business model complements the Novatech Managed Office perfectly, and our vision in helping customers across the United States bring everything-up-to-speed," said Dan Cooper, CEO of Novatech.

"ABS is an incredible addition to the Novatech family of businesses," said Dave Moorman, President/CISO, of Novatech. "I've found the ABS employees and technology partners second to none. We're extremely excited to leverage their skills, passion, knowledge, and technical capability."

A Word from ABS Founder Barry Wallingford

"I picked Novatech to sell to because of their long-term vision, their tenured leadership team, and the synergies with the current ABS go-to-market approach and values," said Barry Wallingford, ABS Founder. "I knew this was a great opportunity for our employees, our customers, and our legacy."

The Future is Bright!

The ABS leadership team will report to Dave Moorman, President and CISO at Novatech. ABS will maintain its own back-office infrastructure along with its current sales, service delivery and operations teams.

About Novatech –

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net

About Trivest –

Trivest Partners LP is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 350 transactions, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. Learn more at: www.trivest.com

Media Contact:

Julia Ebner

615.679.2249

[email protected]

