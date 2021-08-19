Novatech, Inc. Acquires Digital Office Solutions, a Xerox Dealer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, a nationwide Managed Office provider and a core portfolio company of Trivest Partners, a leading founder-friendly private investment firm, has announced its acquisition of Digital Office Solutions, a Xerox Dealer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DOS

"Novatech continues to grow," said Dan Cooper, CEO of Novatech. "Bob Webb has leveraged his 50+ years of industry experience at Xerox to build an incredible company and Xerox dealership in Wisconsin. Bob and his two co-founders Amy Arnold and Frank Caruso are truly second to none, and the company holds an exceptional reputation in the local market. We're excited to join forces to bring enhanced solutions and services to the Wisconsin business community."

"Over the past 19 years, Digital Office Solutions has maintained an unwavering focus and commitment to being a trusted technology resource for our local clients providing exceptional customer experiences every time," said Bob Webb, CEO of Digital Office Solutions. "The Novatech merger is putting DOS in an excellent position to take that customer commitment to the next level! I'm truly excited for this next chapter."

The combined teams of Novatech and Digital Office Solutions bring an enhanced level of resources, speed, and agility for the Wisconsin market. The two companies will leverage decades of best practices and "new thinking" to continue taking customer satisfaction to the next level!

About Novatech –

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide Managed Office provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers, and software integrators. Offering a complete Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net .

About Trivest –

Trivest Partners LP is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 350 transactions, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. Learn more at: www.trivest.com .

Media Contact:

Jim Haney

Vice President of Marketing

615-784-5444

[email protected]

SOURCE Novatech, Inc.