Novatech, Inc. Announces its Strategic Partnership with Square 9 Softworks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech announces its strategic partnership with New Haven, CT based software development firm, Square 9 Softworks. As a trendsetting software development firm, Square 9 is a creative force in the next generation of both on-premise and cloud-enabled Content Management solutions. "Our partnership with Square 9 gives Novatech a comprehensive cloud-based document management solution for the future. From Advanced Capture, Content Management, Web Forms and workflows we have a platform to help our clients become more productive and to become more of a digital workplace for the new hybrid work environment." said Dave Moorman, President/CISO of Novatech, Inc.

Positive Customer Impact

Novatech's nationwide customers will now be able to experience Square 9's portfolio of both on-premise and cloud-enabled Content Management solutions. In addition to GlobalSearch®, the award-winning Content Management solution platform, Square 9 has been widely recognized for its diverse portfolio of products including solutions for Document Capture Automation, Business Process Automation, and Web Forms Management.

"The Square 9 team is excited to have Novatech join our efforts in changing the way people do business." Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 stated. "We see Novatech's goal in supporting the Managed Office as the future of business technology and one that aligns perfectly with our own hosted application strategy. We look forward to creating a new vision for information driven solutions with Novatech." Young added.

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide office technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service provides, hardware dealers and more. Offering a full portfolio of hardware, software and services. Novatech simplifies and streamlines the office technology experience for today's business.

For more information, press only:

Nina Dark

Digital Marketing Manager

800-264-0637

[email protected]

For more information on Acquisition:

www.novatech.net

SOURCE Novatech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.novatech.net

