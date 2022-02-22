Novatech Promotes Kim "KJ" Barratt to Chief Human Resources Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Office pioneer Novatech has promoted Kim "KJ" Barratt to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In nearly six years with Novatech, KJ has progressed through several significant roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Administration. In her new assignment, KJ reports directly to Novatech CEO Dan Cooper and will oversee the following for Novatech:



Novatech Promotes KJ Barratt to Chief Human Resource Officer

Company-wide Human Resources

Payroll and Compensation

Employee Benefits and Career Mapping

Recruitment and Talent Acquisition

Employment Law and Policy Compliance

Company Culture and Community Involvement

"Throughout her Novatech career, KJ has implemented practices and processes that contributed to the company's outstanding growth," said Novatech CEO Dan Cooper. "KJ's strengths shine in her attention to detail and her ongoing commitment to nurturing careers and company growth."

People-Focused Approach

"With this broader responsibility, my goal is to bring an experienced, holistic view and mission to business areas that are absolutely essential to our strategy," said Ms. Barratt. "We have incredible employees, and my goal is to leverage a 'people-focused' approach to grow careers and companywide excellence."

KJ rigorously applies Six Sigma thinking, principles and tools to achieve sustainable changes in process and quality. In fact, KJ was one of the first HR professionals nominated as a Six Sigma candidate, and among the first 10% to achieve Black Belt certification with project savings of $500,000.

On the academic side, KJ holds a Master of Education degree in Human Resources Development from Vanderbilt University, as well as a Master of Science in Leadership, Employment Law from Grand Canyon University.

About Novatech –

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net

