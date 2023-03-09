Novatech Strengthens Its Nationwide Footprint with Acquisition of ACT Business Machines in Chattanooga, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, the nationwide Managed Office provider and core portfolio company of Trivest Partners, a leading founder-friendly private investment firm, has announced the acquisition of ACT Business Machines, a Tennessee-based business technology provider specializing in Managed Print, copiers/printers, IT Services, and Cloud technologies.

Novatech & ACT Business Machines Combine Forces

For over five decades, ACT Business Machines has been focused on delivering world-class business technology products and services to the Chattanooga Area Business Community. Founded by Leon Davis in 1962, then acquired by his son Kent Davis in 1988, the company has built an incredible reputation for providing unmatched service and innovative technology solutions to its regional customer base. This unwavering focus on customer care and its vast portfolio of business technology solutions compliments, and closely mirrors, Novatech's Managed Office vision, encompassing the very best in IT, Print, Cloud, and Security.

Novatech Senior Leadership Weighs-In

"The team at ACT Business Machines is truly second to none, and I'm thrilled to have them join our Novatech family," said Dan Cooper, CEO of Novatech. "This merger brings together two great companies, creating a true technology powerhouse and managed service provider for the local Chattanooga marketplace.

A Word from ACT Leadership

"This merger brings so many benefits to the local business community," said Tommy Penney, Sales and Service Director at ACT Business Machines. "Novatech's Managed Office portfolio of solutions is incredibly robust, and their service and support teams are next level. Combining our forces will bring great value to our mutual customer base and the expanded business community here in Chattanooga."

ACT Business Machines will take on the Novatech name and branding over the coming weeks, providing a unified go-to-market approach, and leveraging the synergies of both organizations.

About Novatech –

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers, and software integrators. Offering a fully Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net

About Trivest –

Trivest Partners LP is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 350 transactions totaling approximately $7 billion in value. Learn more at: www.trivest.com

Media Contact:

Julia Ebner

Digital Marketing Specialist

615.679.2249

[email protected]

