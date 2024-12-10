Novatech's Equalis Group Partnership Brings Nationwide Contract Benefits to Public Agencies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, a leading provider of nationwide Managed Office Solutions, is excited to announce that public agencies across the United States can now access its comprehensive technology portfolio through a streamlined procurement process made possible by its partnership with Equalis Group. This nationwide contract allows public sector organizations to take advantage of Novatech's advanced Managed Office Solutions with the added benefits of pre-negotiated pricing, compliance assurance, and simplified purchasing.

Equalis Group

Following the success of its initial rollout with Education Service Center Region 10 in Texas, this expansion opens the door for municipalities, school districts, and government entities nationwide to benefit from Novatech's cutting-edge technology and industry-leading support.

Streamlined Procurement for Public Agencies

Novatech's suite of Managed Office Solutions is designed to address the growing challenges faced by public agencies, including limited resources, outdated technology, and increasing cybersecurity threats. Now, with the Equalis Group partnership, these organizations can unlock:

State-of-the-Art Office Devices: High-performance multi-function printers and devices from Sharp, HP, and Brother, as well as advanced interactive audio/visual boards.

High-performance multi-function printers and devices from Sharp, HP, and Brother, as well as advanced interactive audio/visual boards. Customizable Production Solutions: High-capacity production devices tailored for large-scale printing needs, including wide-format solutions from Sharp and Canon.

High-capacity production devices tailored for large-scale printing needs, including wide-format solutions from Sharp and Canon. Unified Communications & Cloud-Based Tools: Scalable software solutions for document management, content integration, and communication optimization.

Scalable software solutions for document management, content integration, and communication optimization. Comprehensive Managed IT Services: Advanced cybersecurity measures, network health assessments, and workflow analysis to secure and optimize technology infrastructure.

Ted Becker, Division President, Office Technology at Novatech, highlighted the significance of this contract for public agencies:

"While Novatech has long provided Managed Office Solutions to organizations nationwide, this Equalis Group contract brings a powerful new dimension by simplifying how public agencies can procure our services. By delivering compliance, pre-negotiated pricing, and streamlined purchasing, we're enabling agencies to access cutting-edge technology faster and more efficiently than ever before. We're thrilled to help public agencies across the country modernize their operations and focus on serving their communities."

Dave Moorman, Division President, IT and CISO at Novatech, emphasized the importance of robust IT services for public agencies:

"As public agencies adopt more advanced technology, they face growing challenges in managing IT security and ensuring operational uptime. This Equalis Group contract gives these organizations access to Novatech's comprehensive IT solutions, including cybersecurity, network health assessments, and workflow optimization. Our goal is to provide secure, reliable IT systems that empower public agencies to deliver exceptional service to their communities with confidence."

Equalis Group Contract Benefits

The Equalis Group partnership allows public sector organizations to benefit from:

Simplified Procurement: Access to Novatech's technology portfolio through a compliant and cooperative purchasing contract.

Access to Novatech's technology portfolio through a compliant and cooperative purchasing contract. Cost Savings: Pre-negotiated pricing ensures affordability and value.

Pre-negotiated pricing ensures affordability and value. Nationwide Availability: The contract is open to eligible public agencies across the United States .

To learn more about Novatech's solutions and access the Equalis Group contract, visit Novatech's Equalis Group contract page.

Transforming Technology for the Public Sector

This initiative underscores Novatech's mission of simplifying technology management for public agencies, enhancing productivity, and reducing operational burdens. By serving as a single point of contact for all technology needs, Novatech continues to redefine how organizations achieve their goals through better technology integration.

About Novatech

Novatech, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is an award-winning provider of business technology solutions, specializing in Managed Office Services that streamline technology for businesses nationwide. Novatech offers a comprehensive portfolio of IT, print, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions, ensuring seamless technology integration so companies can focus on their core operations. As one single point of contact for all technology needs, Novatech maximizes productivity, data security, and uptime, eliminating the need for multiple vendors. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer experiences, Novatech transforms how businesses manage technology, ensuring seamless operations and superior support. For more information, visit novatech.net.

About Equalis Group

Equalis Group is a cooperative purchasing organization that helps public sector agencies streamline procurement processes while achieving significant cost savings. By facilitating access to pre-competed contracts with market-leading vendors like Novatech, Equalis Group empowers its members with innovative solutions tailored to their needs.

Media Contact

Jim Haney, Vice President of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 615-784-5444

SOURCE Novatech