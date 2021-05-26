Novatek Requalified as an "Approved Supplier" for Boehringer Ingelheim Aseptic Manufacturing Facilities

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatek Requalified as an approved supplier for Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in healthcare. Novatek regulatory compliant quality solutions is used at Boehringer Ingelheim for its human pharma, animal health and biopharmaceutical aseptic (sterile) manufacturing sites worldwide.

Novatek's solutions are dedicated to managing multiple critical aspects of a quality-controlled environment. Our software is a business ready, process specific solutions that meets our clients user requirements. With a proven deployment process, we are confident that we will be able to meet the needs of ever-changing environment for Boehringer Ingelheim's manufacturing sites.

Novatek's Environmental Monitoring (EM) software helps companies like Boehringer Ingelheim with broad portfolios such as veterinary therapeutics, aseptic manufacturing and vaccines evolve towards a dedicated risk-based approach for their EM programs. Having the benefit of Novatek's Environmental Monitoring Management Software effectively executing labeling, collection, and tracking of environmental monitoring samples in the clean-room environments for Boehringer Ingelheim will provide a robust clean-room data management system for their entire microbiological environmental monitoring process.

"We are excited to announce that Novatek is requalified as an approved supplier of Boehringer Ingelheim, for Novatek's Environmental Monitoring Software around the world" said Mazda Famili, Vice President Quality at Novatek International. We look forward to supporting Boehringer Ingelheim throughout their growth.

About Novatek International

Established in 1996, Novatek's mission is dedicated to help pharmaceutical companies, vaccine manufacturers and other life science organizations leverage their investment in information technology and quality processes by reducing cost, improving productivity, and enhancing compliance. With 20+ years of user experience and developer level technical support, simple or complex installations are seamless and rapid. The architecture of all Novatek solutions are out of the box, modular and process-based, enabling the applications to be delivered "business-ready" providing the building blocks for a complete quality solution. For more information on Novatek International visit: www.ntint.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven pharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

