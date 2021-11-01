Novatek seeks EUA after its Oral TQ Formula Significantly improved Total Symptom Burden in a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study of COVID-19 Patients in the Outpatient Setting

Novatek Pharmaceuticals announced the results of its multicenter randomized study, BOSS-Covid-19 study for oral therapy. Tweet this

"We are extremely grateful to our patients who participated in the study, as well as our extraordinary team of investigators who were able to conduct this important multicenter randomized study, during this challenging time," said Mohamed Kaseb, RPh, chief executive officer of Novatek. "Building on our initial pre-clinical studies which indicated that TQ Formula blocks the viral entry of all variants COVID-19, we are pleased to report this topline data that will aid the current global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic."

About the BOSS-COVID-19 study

The BOSS-COVID-19 (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT04914377) trial was a national multicenter study in the United States, randomized (1:1), double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 study to assess safety and efficacy of the oral drug, TQ Formula capsules versus placebo in treating patients who have tested positive for novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the outpatient setting. Patients were treated at a dose of 500 mg, 3 capsules, two times a day for 14 days from date of randomization. Quantitative viral load as measured by RT-PCR was evaluated at baseline, and on days 7 and 14. Covid-19 symptoms were measured throughout the study (Day 1 through Day 21) using Modified FLU-PRO Plus. Inclusion criteria included: age 18 and over, presentation with recent mild to moderate clinical symptoms of COVID-19 infection, positive COVID-19 infection confirmed with a rapid antigen test at screening (or RT-PCR within the last 3 days) and confirmed with a RT-PCR test at baseline, and a score of ³ 3 on a minimum of 2 symptoms on the Modified FLU-PRO Plus. For more information about the BOSS-COVID-19 study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov.

About TQ Formula

TQ Formula is a patent protected oral drug, which represents a fully characterized, enteric-coated formulation of Nigella Sativa, with specific tight range of thymoquinone (TQ) concentration. In vitro viral studies demonstrated TQ Formula blocks the viral entry of multiple SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) variants through inhibiting angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2).

About Novatek Pharmaceuticals

Novatek was established to investigate the use of derivatives from nigella sativa and its key active ingredient thymoquinone (TQ) in various diseases, including COVID-19, based on years of preclinical and preliminary clinical experience. Novatek is composed of clinically trained professionals with extensive experience in basic and clinical research. To learn more please visit www.novatekpharmaceuticals.com

SOURCE Novatek Pharmaceuticals

