Novatize Named "B2B eCommerce Agency of the Year" at the Americas B2B eCommerce Industry Awards

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Novatize, a North American B2B eCommerce agency and system integrator, has been recognized as "B2B Agency of the Year" (Mid/Small System Integrator category) at the B2B eCommerce Industry Awards, presented during B2B eCommerce World Americas held in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This recognition highlights Novatize's leadership in B2B digital commerce and its ability to help manufacturers and distributors across North America transform their operations and deliver scalable, high-performing eCommerce experiences.

The firm was honored among leading B2B organizations from across the Americas, in front of peers and global players such as Schneider Electric, Mars, 3M, Boston Scientific, and Shopify, a testament to its growing impact on the B2B eCommerce ecosystem.

Driving the Future of B2B eCommerce

"This recognition means a lot to us. It reflects the dedication and teamwork of our entire organization to bring tangible results to manufacturers and distributors, and the trust our clients have placed in us," said François-Jérôme Gosselin, President of Novatize. "We've chosen to focus deeply on the B2B segment, a space that's complex, but essential to modern commerce. This award reinforces that our vision and strategy are resonating across the industry."

One of Novatize's recent milestones, the launch of SPINE, its B2B Shopify Accelerator, has become a defining differentiator. The initiative helps manufacturers and distributors implement advanced Shopify B2B solutions faster, while addressing not only technological challenges but also the business realities of B2B commerce.

Through a mix of strategic consulting, system integration, and digital performance expertise, Novatize continues to help North American businesses modernize their B2B operations and accelerate digital transformation.

"Novatize has shown what deep specialization in B2B eCommerce can achieve. Their focus on manufacturers and distributors, and their ability to turn complex business requirements into scalable digital solutions, continues to raise the standard for what a system integrator can deliver," said Brett Sinclair, Founder & Director of the B2B eCommerce Association and the B2B eCommerce Industry Awards. "This recognition as Small/Mid-Sized B2B Agency of the Year is well earned and speaks to the trust they've built across the B2B community."

Recognizing B2B Excellence Across the Americas

In addition to Novatize's award, several of its clients were recognized as winners or finalists in key categories, demonstrating the strength of collaboration and innovation across the firm's B2B client portfolio:

Archex / Sani Tech — Winner: Small B2B eCommerce Manufacturer of the Year





— Doyon Després — Finalist: Midmarket B2B eCommerce Distributor of the Year





— Doyon Després — Finalist: Best Customer Adoption Strategy





— Groupe LD — Finalist: Small B2B eCommerce Distributor of the Year

These recognitions highlight the strength of collaboration between Novatize and its clients, and the growing impact of North American manufacturers and distributors leading innovation in B2B eCommerce.

About the B2B eCommerce Industry Awards and the B2B eCommerce Association

The B2B eCommerce Industry Awards are organized by the B2B eCommerce Association , the first international organization dedicated to empowering and recognizing professionals leading digital transformation within manufacturers, distributors, and B2B organizations. Through its events, initiatives, and global community, the Association brings together the people shaping the future of B2B digital commerce — fostering collaboration, sharing insights, and celebrating excellence across the Americas.

About Novatize

Founded in 2014, Novatize is a strategic B2B eCommerce agency and system integrator helping manufacturers, distributors, and brands design, implement, and optimize unified digital commerce ecosystems. With expertise in Shopify B2B, digital transformation, and performance strategy, Novatize empowers organizations to deliver customer-centric eCommerce experiences that drive sustainable business growth. Headquartered in Quebec City, with operations in Montreal and New York, Novatize serves clients across North America, combining strategic insight, technological expertise, and measurable impact.

SOURCE Novatize