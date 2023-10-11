Novavax Advances Science Supporting Protein-based Vaccine Technology at IDWeek 2023 and World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023

News provided by

NOVAVAX, INC

11 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, will present study findings during two posters sessions at IDWeek 2023, October 11-15, and three oral presentations at World Vaccine Congress (WVC) Europe 2023, October 16-19. Highlights include clinical data on Novavax's BA.1, BA.5 and bivalent variant vaccines, an evaluation of its prototype COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 11 years, real-world evidence on adverse events post-COVID vaccination and an update on its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine candidate.

"We are excited to share the latest clinical data and real-world evidence advancing the science behind our protein-based vaccine technology," said Filip Dubovsky, MD, President of Research and Development, Novavax. "These data will support the expansion of our label and describe characteristics that may help drive vaccine choice."

At IDWeek, Novavax will present data on key COVID-19 vaccine attributes that drive people's vaccine choices, and clinical data from two studies comparing its Omicron BA.1 and BA.5 variant vaccines to its prototype COVID-19 vaccine's ability to induce superior neutralizing antibody responses to BA.1 and BA.5 viruses in individuals previously vaccinated with mRNA vaccines.

At WVC EU, Novavax will showcase data from its Vaccine Impact on Productivity real-world study investigating the burden and impact of vaccine reactogenicity (solicited adverse local/systemic side effects), its Phase 2b/3 Hummingbird™ global clinical trial evaluating its prototype vaccine in children aged six through 11 years as well as its CIC vaccine candidate.

Novavax poster presentations during IDWeek:   

Author  

Presentation title 

Details 

Rousculp, M

Results From the COVID-19
Vaccines Discrete Choice
Experiment Pre-Test Qualitative
Interviews in Canada, Germany, the
UK, and US General Population

Poster Presentation

October 13, 2023

12:15-13:30pm (EST)
BCEC Poster Hall
Poster: 1371 

Bennett, C

Immunogenicity and Safety of a
Heterologous Booster Dose
of Omicron Subvariant (BA.1 and BA.5)
and Bivalent SARS-CoV-2
Recombinant Spike Protein
Vaccines: A Phase 3, Randomized,
Clinical Trial  

Poster Presentation

October 14, 2023

12:15-13:30pm (EST)
BCEC Poster Hall
Poster: 2337 

Novavax oral presentations during WVC EU: 

Author 

Presentation title

Details

Zatonski, M 

Hummingbird NVX-CoV2373 COVID-
19 Global Clinical Trial: Data for
Children 6 through 11 Years of Age

Oral Presentation

October 17, 2023

13:45pm (CET)

Room 4

Shinde, V 

Update on Novavax Investigational
Influenza vaccine and COVID-19-Influenza
Combination Vaccine Development

Oral Presentation

October 18, 2023

14:00pm (CET)

Room 4

Perretti, A

COVID-19 Vaccines in the Real
World: Observed Reactogenicity
Rates

Oral Presentation

October 19, 2023

10:30am (CET)

Room 5

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines too help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information. 

Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
[email protected]

Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
[email protected]

SOURCE NOVAVAX, INC

Also from this source

Novavax treibt Forschung zur Unterstützung der proteinbasierten Impfstofftechnologie auf der IDWeek 2023 und dem World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023 voran

Novavax treibt Forschung zur Unterstützung der proteinbasierten Impfstofftechnologie auf der IDWeek 2023 und dem World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023 voran

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), ein weltweit tätiges Unternehmen, das mit seinem Matrix-M™-Adjuvans proteinbasierte Impfstoffe vorantreibt, wird seine...
Novavax avanza en la ciencia que respalda la tecnología de vacunas basadas en proteínas en IDWeek 2023

Novavax avanza en la ciencia que respalda la tecnología de vacunas basadas en proteínas en IDWeek 2023

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), una empresa global que avanza en vacunas basadas en proteínas con su adyuvante Matrix-M™, presentará los resultados del ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Infection Control

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.