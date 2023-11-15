Novavax and R.A. Miller Industries receive the 2023 "Tell Award" for their business investments in Switzerland

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax and R.A. Miller Industries, two American companies at the forefront of innovation, have each won a 2023 Tell Award from the Swiss authorities, recognizing their significant foreign direct investment in Switzerland, reports Daniel Bangser, Trade Commissioner of Switzerland. They join more than 50 American companies – such as Moderna, Google, and Disney – that have already won this prestigious award named for the legendary Swiss folk hero William Tell.

Jacques Pitteloud, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States, and Artur Czerniejewski, Head of Swiss Business USA, are presenting the awards to the CEOs of each company at private events.

"We are delighted to honor these exceptional companies that contribute so significantly to the Swiss economy and exemplify our shared values of quality, stability and innovation," notes Ambassador Pitteloud.

About the 2023 Tell Award winners 

Novavax, Inc., a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, established its European headquarters in Zurich in 2022. John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, explained that "Our presence in Switzerland is critical to supporting Novavax's mission to help protect public health around the world, and we look forward to continued collaboration in this important region."

R.A. Miller Industries, known as RAMI, a Midwest manufacturer of communications equipment for global military applications, converted a decommissioned military production site in Courtételle, canton Jura, into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in 2022. RAMI SWISS now produces an extensive range of electronic communication equipment and antennas primarily for the Swiss Army and government accounts in Europe. Rob Payne, CEO, cites the ease of finding employees with a precision manufacturing skillset as key to the company's success in Europe. Mr. Payne stated, "The business-friendly qualities of the Canton of Jura, and the hard working know-how of its people, have provided fertile soil for RAMI SWISS to become a leading employer in only a couple short years."

Strong business relationship 

The US and Switzerland have a long, solid business history. Switzerland proudly ranks among the top 7 countries globally as both a destination for FDI from the US and a source of FDI into the US, ahead of many larger economies.

Tell Awards is a program of Switzerland Global Enterprise, the official Swiss organization in charge of promoting the Swiss economy worldwide, and its US arm Swiss Business Hub USA, which helps American companies evaluate Switzerland and establish operations there, and Swiss companies to succeed in the United States.

