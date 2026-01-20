Novavax Announces Entering into a License Agreement with Pfizer

Non-exclusive license allows for development by Pfizer to utilize Matrix-M ® for up to two disease areas with its products

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) has entered into a license agreement with Pfizer for use of Novavax's Matrix-M® adjuvant. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will obtain a non-exclusive license for Matrix-M for use with Pfizer's products in up to two disease areas.

"The Novavax team is excited about this agreement with Pfizer to access our Matrix-M® technology in its future development plans," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "This agreement, along with other recently formed partnerships, is further evidence of the potential utility of Matrix-M for the development of new products."

Under the terms of the license agreement:

Novavax will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and the potential to receive up to $500 million in development and sales milestones.

In addition to milestone payments, Novavax is eligible to receive tiered high mid-single digit percentage royalty payments on sales of any product by Pfizer that includes Matrix-M.

Pfizer will be solely responsible for the development and commercialization of its products utilizing Matrix-M.

Novavax will be responsible for the supply of Matrix-M.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy seeks to optimize its existing partnerships and expand access to its proven technology platform via research and development innovation, organic portfolio expansion in infectious disease and beyond, and forging new partnerships and collaborations with other companies. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, statements regarding potential milestone payments and royalties, future vaccines made with the Company's Matrix-M™ adjuvant technology, future supply agreements between the parties and the anticipated benefits of the transactions described herein, are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's and Pfizer's ability to successfully implement the transactions contemplated by the License and Option Agreement, including the ability to transition key processes and effect technology transfers; Pfizer's ability to successfully develop or commercialize vaccine products in the either of the Fields under the License and Option Agreement; challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Pfizer to pursue planned regulatory pathways; challenges or delays in obtaining regulatory authorization for a JN.1 protein-based COVID-19 vaccine or for future COVID-19 variant strain changes; challenges or delays in clinical trials; manufacturing, distribution or export delays or challenges; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

