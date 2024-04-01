Novavax Presents Data on Updated COVID-19 Vaccine and Progress to Date on its COVID-19-Influenza Combination Vaccine Candidate at World Vaccine Congress 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, will showcase continued progress on data from its updated COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2601) and provide an overview of its influenza and COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine candidates at the World Vaccine Congress 2024 (WVC) in Washington, DC, April 2 to 4, 2024.

New data from Novavax's ongoing research on its updated XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine in participants who previously received an mRNA vaccine showed robust neutralizing antibody titers for the XBB.1.5 subvariant as well as for the currently circulating JN.1 subvariant. Data also showed that the vaccine's safety and reactogenicity profile was consistent with its prototype vaccine (NVX-CoV2373).

Differences observed in immunoglobulin (IgG) subclass responses and Fcγ-mediated effector functions following mRNA and protein-based COVID-19 vaccinations will be shared.

Novavax will also discuss its influenza and CIC vaccine candidates, including a recap of data to date and the timeline for the Phase 3 trial anticipated to start during the second half of 2024.

Dr. Robert Walker, Chief Medical Officer, Novavax, will participate in a panel discussion on The Future of COVID-19 Vaccinations on April 3, exploring the benefits of developing broadly protective antigens or combination vaccines.

Novavax presentations during WVC:

Mallory, R Safety and

Immunogenicity of the

Novavax XBB.1.5 SARS-

CoV-2 Vaccine in

Previously mRNA

Vaccinated Participants Oral Presentation April 3, 2024 10:10am (EDT) Kalkeri, R Distinct Differences in

IgG4 switch and Fc

effector functions

between mRNA and

Novavax protein-based

COVID Vaccination Oral Presentation April 3, 2024 10:25am (EDT) Mallory, R Update on Novavax

influenza and COVID-

influenza combination

vaccine Oral Presentation April 3, 2024 2:40pm (EDT)

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes a vaccine for COVID-19 and influenza combined. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

[email protected]

Media

Ali Chartan

240-720-7804

[email protected]

SOURCE NOVAVAX, INC