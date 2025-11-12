Novavax to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time Location: London, United Kingdom

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy seeks to optimize its existing partnerships and expand access to its proven technology platform via research and development innovation, organic portfolio expansion in infectious disease and beyond, and forging new partnerships and collaborations with other companies. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

