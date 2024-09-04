Novavax to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Location: New York City, New York Moderator: Vernon Bernardino, Managing Director, Senior Healthcare Analyst Novavax participants: Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Head, Research and Development



Event: Investor Meetings Date: Monday, September 9, 2024





Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 3:10 – 3:40 p.m. ET Location: New York City, New York Novavax participants: Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Head, Research and Development



Event: Investor Meetings Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024





A replay of the recorded fireside session and presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 30 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone influence vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

