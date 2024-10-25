NovaWurks Selected by Space Development Agency for HALO Program

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaWurks is proud to have been selected by the Space Development Agency (SDA) for the Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated LEO (HALO) pool. The Company excited to have this opportunity to work directly with SDA and employ its architecture on future SDA missions.

NovaWurks is a prime contractor providing a full suite of services designed to support mission needs every step of the way, ensuring a smooth and successful journey from concept to launch and beyond.

NovaWurks' unique architecture utilizes a scalable approach to spacecraft using SLEGO(™) building blocks to accommodate any type and size of payloads rapidly and economically. The mass producible SLEGO building blocks are qualified for any orbit, autonomous, resilient, and self-repairing.

"SDA is proud to welcome 19 vendors into the first-ever HALO pool," said SDA Director Derek Tournear. "This creative award solution enables SDA to quickly compete, build, and fly demonstration missions to burn down risk for the future of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. We also hope, through the HALO pool, to build a broader base of vendors that can compete for work on operational layers of future tranches."

Jeffrey Mackay, NovaWurks CEO, commented, "HALO provides opportunity for non-traditional defense contractors to deliver innovative capabilities to our warfighting forces. NovaWurks next-generation space capabilities make the SLEGO architecture the right choice for the contested space domain."

NovaWurks Inc. designs, manufactures and operates satellites based on its SLEGO™ architecture. Our production and engineering facilities encompass approximately 50,000 sq feet in the Long Beach area of Southern California. Our manufacturing and clean room facilities are capable of full integration and test of the size and quantity of the spacecraft envisioned by the HALO program.

