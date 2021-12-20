Novea Inc. Closes $55 Million Funding for FinTech Jacana Warranty's InsureTech Platform

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novea, Inc., ("Novea") a financial technology (fintech) software company founded in 2015, announced today that it has closed $50 million in equity and $5 million debt financing. The equity proceeds will go towards wholly-owned subsidiaries of Novea, Jacana Warranty and Jacana Insurance, to support a proprietary user application platform it developed which is revolutionizing the consumer warranty and service contracts industry. The debt proceeds will support general corporate overhead expenses.

The investment is provided by Swiss-based Newpoint Financial Group, a global diversified financial services firm ("Newpoint") with operations located throughout Europe, United States and West Africa. The investment was made through Newpoint's U.S. subsidiary, Newpoint Financial Corp.

In exchange for Newpoint's $50 million equity investment, Novea has issued to Newpoint ten percent of its outstanding common stock and convertible redeemable preferred shares. The investment proceeds are being applied as statutory and solvency capital within Novea's insurance division, Jacana Insurance—bolstering its balance sheet for its global insurance underwriting commitments. As part of the transaction, Newpoint has also provided Novea a $5 million, five-year, revolving line of credit which Novea may draw down and use for corporate operational and overhead expenses. In addition, Newpoint was granted a warrant to purchase additional Novea common stock which may be exercised at Newpoint's discretion in an amount up to $50 million over the next ten years, which if exercised in total, increases the transaction value to $105 million. Other investment conditions include Newpoint having board of directors and risk committee representation rights, and Newpoint's reinsurance company, Newpoint RE having first right of refusal on all Novea reinsurance business opportunities as well as other customary covenants and monitoring rights.

Jim Quinlan, CEO of Novea stated "We couldn't have asked for a better financial and reinsurance partner than Newpoint Financial. With this funding, we not only ensure moving Novea to the next level, but we are able to reward our existing long-term investors with a significant appreciation of their Novea shares as this transaction imputes a $500 million market value of Novea." Mr. Quinlan further commented, "Over the past couple of months, we have been closing multiple new customer contracts which represent significant sales growth for 2022 and we are looking to close out this year's sales pipeline with contracts value in excess of $10 million in potential new sales."

Keith D. Beekmeyer, CEO of Newpoint stated "2021 has been a landmark year for Newpoint having closed $250 million in solvency capital investments into multiple insurance and reinsurance companies throughout Europe and the United States. We're pleased to end the year on a high note with this $50 million investment into Novea. We believe that Novea's technology and proprietary claims processing will redefine the consumer warranty marketplace and we are looking forward to a long term mutually prosperous partnership with them."

Iroko Securities, a Newpoint subsidiary, served as financial advisor to Newpoint. NMS Consulting served as strategic advisor to Novea.

About NOVEA, INC.

Novea Inc.is a financial services technology (FinTech) software company which has launched its proprietary user app, Jacana Warranty fully backed by Jacana Insurance, both wholly owned subsidiaries of Novea, Inc. Jacana Insurance is a captive specialty insurance carrier that offers warranties and service contracts on consumer products and electronics. Jacana Warranty has put the warranty buying power back into the hands of the consumer with the goal of becoming the consumer's ideal choice. For more information, please visit www.jacanawarranty.com.

About Newpoint Financial Group SARL.

Newpoint Financial Group SARL., together with its global affiliates and subsidiaries is a global diversified financial services holding company which operates across multiple business units including insurance, reinsurance, insurance brokerage, investment banking, wealth management and asset management with operations located throughout Europe, United States and West Africa. For more information, please visit our website at: www.newpointfinancialcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," " intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Lili Swanson

NMS Consulting

[email protected]

+1 310 855 0020







SOURCE Novea Inc

Related Links

http://www.jacanawarranty.com

http://www.newpointfinancialcorp.com

