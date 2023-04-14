Novecore Launches Musicians.io, a Specialized Forum for Music Artists

Novecore launches Musicians.io, an online forum empowering artists through collaboration, learning and idea-sharing.

HUDDERSFIELD, England, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novecore, the global music distribution company has launched Musicians.io, a dedicated online forum for musicians worldwide. The platform aims to foster learning, sharing, and collaboration among its users, further expanding Novecore's commitment to support artists in their creative journeys.

Musicians.io provides a space for musicians to exchange ideas, learn, and collaborate on projects. The forum is designed to serve artists of all levels, from beginners to experienced musicians, and will cover a wide range of topics, such as music production, distribution, equipment, monetization and marketing.

"Musicians.io is an exciting project we've launched with the goal of further empowering artists and helping them succeed in the digital age. We believe that this forum will create a vibrant community where musicians can learn, grow and support each other," said Maria Merkel, the founder and COO of Novecore.

Novecore continues to support a global audience of artists, helping them distribute and monetize their music on major platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and others. Musicians.io is a standalone community for all musicians, regardless of their music distribution preferences.

ABOUT NOVECORE

Novecore is a global music distribution company which helps artists easily monetize their work. The company serves a global audience and distributes music to all major platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Apple Music. Novecore's key goal is allowing all artists to share and earn from their music, regardless of their location or available resources.

Contact: Dan Kerchum

Phone: +44 20 8132 7808

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Novecore