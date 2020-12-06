Novel AML patient selection assay for AMV564, Amphivena's lead therapeutic in hematology, presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Annual Meeting

This novel assay could identify patients most likely to experience deeper and more durable responses with AMV564 therapy Tweet this

The assay leverages the selectivity of AMV564 in a screening format to identify AML patients in whom leukemic blasts are expressing CD33 in a predominantly clustered configuration. "While AMV564 has demonstrated early signs of efficacy and anti-leukemic blast activity across an unselected relapsed/refractory AML population, this novel assay could identify patients most likely to experience deeper and more durable responses with AMV564 monotherapy", said Curtis Ruegg, Ph.D., President and CEO of Amphivena.

Details of the Presentation:

Title: Selectivity of T Cell Engager AMV564 Against Different Leukemic Blast Populations and Potential Application for Patient Selection Authors: Sarde, A. et al. Abstract Number: 1976 Session: Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II Poster Viewing: Sunday, December 6, 2020: 7:00 AM-3:30 PM EST

The abstract and presentation are available on the ASH Annual Meeting, and Amphivena websites.

About AMV564

AMV564 relieves immune suppression via targeted depletion of immunosuppressive myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC) and drives T cell activation and polarization to restore anti-cancer immunity. To date, over 95 patients have received AMV564 across three Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

About Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc.

Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, oncology company based in South San Francisco, CA with a mission to restore anti-cancer immunity in patients and to take cancer treatment beyond the limits of immunotherapy. Our proprietary Amphivena ReSTORETM ( Re lieve S uppression of T cells in O ncology and R einvigorate E ffectors) platform of bivalent T-cell engagers is designed to selectively relieve immune suppression and drive T-cell activation/polarization in patients. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, AMV564, induces selective T-cell mediated killing of MDSC, known to be associated with immune suppression and poor outcomes to immunotherapy. In parallel, it drives improved T cell effector function. AMV564-induced immune restoration is optimized by targeting the lymphoid tissues, through subcutaneous delivery, where immunoregulation occurs. AMV564 has exhibited an excellent clinical safety profile and combinability with checkpoint inhibition and represents a unique opportunity to offer new treatment options to cancer patients underserved by immunotherapy.

Amphivena has raised $88.5 M to date in Series A, B and C venture financings led by NanoDimension, Qiming Venture Partners USA, MPM Capital and funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC.

Contact:

Alicia Chung, Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1 650 499-3178

[email protected]

SOURCE Amphivena Therapeutics

Related Links

https://www.amphivena.com

