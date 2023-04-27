Novel Capital and gener8tor Partner to Accelerate the Growth of Early-Stage Startups

Partnership offers expanded access to non-dilutive funding capital for member companies

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novel Capital , the fintech growth platform and innovative funding provider helping B2B businesses diversify their funding stack, today announced a partnership with gener8tor that will provide early-stage entrepreneurs with expanded access to non-dilutive financing and education.

Through its partnership with gener8tor, Novel Capital will offer member companies preferred terms and promote the growth benefits of non-dilutive alternative capital options in a startup's funding strategy. The gener8tor Accelerator program already highlights investment education topics for startup Founders and will expand to include information on alternative capital options.

"gener8tor's expertise in helping early-stage companies to grow and succeed is second to none, and we are confident that this partnership will give Founders new paths to fuel their capital strategy and growth," said Keith Harrington, co-founder and COO of Novel Capital.

The partnership between Novel Capital and gener8tor represents a significant opportunity for startups and innovators across the country. Both organizations are committed to serving diverse Entrepreneurs, with over 45% of their respective companies having a minority Founder.

Within gener8tor's more than 75 offerings, Entrepreneurs also have access to mentorship, coaching, soft skills training and creative art and music workshops.

"gener8tor looks to accelerate those companies that are often overlooked," said Jeremy Neren, VP Platform & Entrepreneur in Residence of gener8tor. "By forming this partnership with Novel Capital, we're able to continue our mission to accelerate a diverse range of companies through education and capital access."

Agtools , an AgTech data platform, aims to reduce food waste and facilitate sustainable supply chain decisions. The company has partnered with gener8tor and Novel Capital separately to reach its growth goals.

"The most valuable asset for any startup is its equity, and Novel's non-dilutive funding has been a key source of growth for so many companies — ours included," said Charles Harrison, CFO of Agtools. "We are pleased to learn Novel is collaborating with gener8tor, the accelerator program that empowered us to launch our enterprise sales expansion."

With access to gener8tor's community of mentors, resources and investors and Novel Capital's financial expertise and customizable funding options, entrepreneurs and startups will be better positioned to achieve their growth goals and bring innovative ideas to market.

Alex Linebrink, CEO and Founder of mobile box office technology, Passage adds, "Novel and gener8tor have both been critical partners through the years. The hands-on approach of gener8tor was instrumental in getting us to where we were scaling and fundable. Novel's non-dilutive capital came at a time when we didn't have many funding options yet. Both companies have been instrumental in our 345% growth over the last three years, and I can't wait to see them partnered together to help more startups succeed."

To learn more, visit Novel Capital's website and follow the company on LinkedIn . For more information on gener8tor, visit the company's website and follow them on LinkedIn .

About Novel Capital:

Novel Capital 's fintech growth platform aims to break down the traditional barriers to growth faced by today's B2B companies. Their digital experience will allow Founders to leverage future predictable revenue for access to non-dilutive capital, unlock data-driven insights, and act upon data-powered strategies that accelerate growth. The Novel platform empowers Entrepreneurs to capitalize on their momentum.

About gener8tor:

gener8tor is a global venture firm and accelerator network that supports startups , workers , employers , artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities and nonprofits to operate programs and conferences in more than 41 communities across 22 states and two countries. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022. The International Trade Council recognized gener8tor as the Global Venture Capital Firm of the Year in 2022.

Media Contact:

Emylee Eyler

BLASTmedia for Novel Capital

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 139

SOURCE Novel Capital