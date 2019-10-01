Novel Cell Sorting and Separation Market: Focus on Acoustophoresis, Buoyancy-activated, Dielectrophoresis, Magnetophoretics, Microfluidics, Optoelectronics, Photoacoustics, Traceless Affinity and Other Technologies, 2019-2030

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



INTRODUCTION

Advances in the fields of cell biology and regenerative medicine have led to the development of various cell-based therapies, which, developers claim, possess the potential to treat a variety of clinical conditions. In 2018, it was reported that there were more than 1,000 clinical trials of such therapies, being conducted across the globe by over 900 industry players. Moreover, the total investment in the aforementioned clinical research efforts was estimated to be around USD 13 billion. Given the recent breakthroughs in clinical testing and the discovery of a variety of diagnostic biomarkers, the isolation of one or multiple cell types from a heterogenous population has not only become simpler, but also an integral part of modern clinical R&D. The applications of cell separation technologies are vast, starting from basic research to biological therapy development and manufacturing. However, conventional cell sorting techniques, including adherence-based sorting, membrane filtration-based sorting, and fluorescence- and magnetic-based sorting, are limited by exorbitant operational costs, time-consuming procedures, and the need for complex biochemical labels. As a result, the use of such techniques has, so far, been restricted in the more niche and emerging application areas.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817189/?utm_source=PRN







Over the years, extensive research in the field of flow cytometry has enabled the development of a variety of novel technologies that are capable of efficiently isolating cells from tissue samples and / or heterogenous cell populations. In fact, since 2014, over 3,000 patents were reported to have been filed / granted related to such advanced techniques, indicating the rapid pace of innovation in this domain. Developers of the aforementioned technologies claim that these new techniques offer numerous benefits, including fast and precise cell sorting, reduced sample requirement, improved portability, reduced risk to cell viability, and negligible need for expensive biochemical / magnetic labels. Moreover, they have been shown to be compatible for use across a myriad of applications, including research studies (bacteriology, immunology, stem cell research, and viral titering and infectivity), biomedical diagnostics (circulating tumor cell detection, in vitro fertilization, and non-invasive prenatal diagnosis), biological therapy-related process operations (bio-banking, drug discovery, sample preparation, single cell sequencing, and tumor cell characterization), and cell-based therapeutics (B- or T-cell immunotherapies). Consequently, these techniques have captured the interest of several stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is also worth highlighting that stakeholders in this domain have received significant support from both private and public investors.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The 'Novel Cell Sorting and Separation Market: Focus on Acoustophoresis, Buoyancy-activated, Dielectrophoresis, Magnetophoretics, Microfluidics, Optoelectronics, Photoacoustics, Traceless Affinity and Other Technologies, 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future outlook of the growing market for novel cell sorting and separation technologies (beyond conventional methods). The study presents detailed analyses of cell sorters, cell isolation kits, and affiliated consumables and reagents, that are based on the aforementioned technologies.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

• A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring a comprehensive list of over 220 innovative cell sorters, cell isolation kits, and affiliated consumables and reagents, along with information on their respective specifications (such as size, weight, cell flow rate, cell sort rate, cell analysis rate, cell purity and viability, process time, and operating temperature and pressure), cell sorting technology (acoustophoresis, buoyancy-activated, dielectrophoresis, magnetophoretics, microfluidics, optoelectronics, photoacoustics, traceless affinity, and others), type of cell (animal cells, cancer cells, immune cells, microbial cells, red blood cells / platelets, stem cells, and others), cell separation approach (positive selection, negative selection and depletion), basis for separation (cell morphology and physiology, cell size and density, surface biomarkers, surface charge and adhesion, and others), and end use / application (research studies, biomedical diagnostics, biological therapy-related process operations, and cell-based therapeutics).

• An insightful company competitiveness analysis, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on size of employee base and experience in this segment of the industry) and portfolio-related parameters, such as number of products offered, number of target cells, end use(s) / application(s), and key product specification(s).

• Comprehensive profiles of key industry players (shortlisted on the basis of company competitiveness analysis scores) that are currently offering novel cell sorters / consumables and cell isolation kits, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of its proprietary product(s). Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key achievements, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseen future.

• An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted related to novel cell sorting and separation technologies, since 2014. It highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across patent type, regional applicability, CPC classification, emerging focus areas, leading industry players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), and current intellectual property-related benchmarks and valuation.

• A detailed publication analysis of more than 200 peer-reviewed, scientific articles that have been published since 2014, highlighting the research focus within the industry. It also highlights the key trends observed across the publications, including information on innovative technologies, potential application areas, target disease indications, type of cell, and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as year of publication, and most popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period) within this domain.

• An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, in the period 2014-Q1 2019, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, distribution agreements, mergers / acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, product development agreements, product utilization agreements, and other relevant deals.

• An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, by companies that are engaged in this field.

• An analysis to estimate the likely demand for novel cell sorting products and solutions across key application areas, including research studies, clinical diagnostics, cell-based therapeutics, and other applications, in different global regions for the period 2019-2030.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the novel cell sorting and separation market. Based on multiple parameters, such as potential application areas, likely adoption rate and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market, over the period 2019-2030. In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] potential application areas (research studies, clinical diagnostics, cell-based therapeutics, and other applications), [B] end users (academic institutes, clinical testing labs, hospitals, and commercial organizations), [C] type of offering (cell sorters, and consumables and isolation kits), [D] cell sorting technology (buoyancy-activated, magnetophoretics, microfluidics, optoelectronics, and other advanced technologies), [E] type of cell (adult stem cells, CAR-T cells, circulating fetal cells, circulating tumor cells, dendritic cells, embryonic stem cells, insect cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, microbial cells, sperm cells, TCR cells, TILs, and tumor cells / cancer cells), [F] size of cell (< 5 µm, 5-10 µm, 10-15 µm, 15-25 µm, and > 25 µm), and [G] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the industry's evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were also influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of organization names):

• John Younger (Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Akadeum Life Sciences)

• Sean Hart (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, LumaCyte)

• Soohee Cho (Product Manager, Namocell)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of novel cell sorting and separation market in the mid-long term.



Chapter 3 is an introductory chapter that presents a general overview of cell sorting and separation, including a brief history of development, and information on the basic components and principle of operation of a cell sorter. Further, it features a detailed discussion on conventional cell separation techniques and the various challenges associated with their use across different application areas. The chapter also includes detailed sections on the novel cell sorting and separation technologies (such as acoustophoresis, buoyancy-activated, dielectrophoresis, magnetophoretics, microfluidics, optoelectronics, photoacoustics, traceless affinity, and others), highlighting their advantages and challenges. Further, it features a discussion on the key growth drivers and roadblocks related to modern cell sorting technologies, as well as upcoming trends that the field is expected to witness in the coming years.



Chapter 4 includes information on more than 220 innovative cell sorters, cell isolation kits, and affiliated consumables and reagents, along with details on their respective specifications (such as size, weight, cell flow rate, cell sort rate, cell analysis rate, cell purity and viability, process time, and operating temperature and pressure), cell sorting technology (acoustophoresis, buoyancy-activated, dielectrophoresis, magnetophoretics, microfluidics, optoelectronics, photoacoustics, traceless affinity, and others), type of cell (animal cells, cancer cells, microbial cells, red blood cells / platelets, stem cells, and others), cell separation approach (positive selection, negative selection and depletion), basis for separation (cell morphology and physiology, cell size and density, surface biomarkers, surface charge and adhesion, and others), and end use / application (research studies, biomedical diagnostics, biological therapy-related process operations, and cell-based therapeutics). The chapter also highlights the contributions of various companies engaged in this domain, presenting detailed analyses, based on their year of establishment, size of employee base, geographical presence, and type of offering.



Chapter 5 features an insightful competitiveness analysis of the companies engaged in novel cell sorting and separation domain, based on various parameters, such as number of products offered, number of target cells, end use(s) / application(s), and key product specification(s). In the chapter, stakeholder entities have been plotted on a 2X2 matrix, featuring a company's Supplier Power (based on size of employee base and experience in this segment of the industry) and Company Competitiveness as the two axes.



Chapter 6 includes elaborate profiles of key industry players (shortlisted on the basis of company competitiveness analysis scores) that are offering novel cell sorters / sorting technologies; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of its proprietary product(s). Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key achievements, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth, in the foreseen future.



Chapter 7 includes detailed profiles of key industry players (shortlisted on the basis of company competitiveness analysis scores) that are offering novel consumables and cell isolation kits; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of its proprietary product(s). Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key achievements, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth, in the foreseen future.



Chapter 8 provides an in-depth patent analysis to provide an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered those patents that have been filed / granted related to novel cell sorting and separation technologies, since 2014. The analysis also highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across patent type, regional applicability, CPC classification, emerging focus areas, leading industry players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), and current intellectual property-related benchmarks and valuation.



Chapter 9 presents a detailed publication analysis of more than 200 peer-reviewed, scientific articles that have been published since 2014, highlighting the research focus within the industry. It also highlights the key trends observed across the publications, including information on innovative technologies, potential application areas, target disease indications, type of cell, and analyses based on various relevant parameters, such as year of publication, and most popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period) within this domain.



Chapter 10 features an elaborate analysis and discussion of partnerships / collaborations that have been established in this domain in the period 2014-Q1 2019. It includes a brief description of various types of partnership models (such as R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, distribution agreements, mergers / acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, product development agreements, product utilization agreements, and others) that have been employed by stakeholders within this domain. It also consists of a schematic representation showcasing the players that have established the maximum number of alliances related to novel cell sorting and separation technologies. Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents.



Chapter 11 provides information on funding instances and investments that have been made within the novel cell sorting and separation domain. The chapter includes details on various types of investments (such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings) received by companies in the period 2014-Q1 2019, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors in this domain.



Chapter 12 provides an overview of the demand for novel cell sorting products and solutions across key application areas, including research studies, clinical diagnostics, cell-based therapeutics, and other applications, in the contemporary market. In order to estimate the aforementioned demand, we considered the number of ongoing / completed research studies, diagnostic tests and cell-based therapies under development across different geographies. We also estimated the likely adoption of such products and solutions across key application areas, over the period 2019-2030.



Chapter 13 features a comprehensive market forecast, highlighting the future potential of novel cell sorting and separation market till 2030, based on multiple parameters, such as potential application areas, likely adoption rate and expected pricing. In addition, we estimated the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] potential application areas (research studies, clinical diagnostics, cell-based therapeutics, and other applications), [B] end users (academic institutes, clinical testing labs, hospitals, and commercial organizations), [C] type of offering (cell sorters, and consumables and isolation kits), [D] cell sorting technology (buoyancy-activated, magnetophoretics, microfluidics, optoelectronics, and other advanced technologies), [E] type of cell (adult stem cells, CAR-T cells, circulating fetal cells, circulating tumor cells, dendritic cells, embryonic stem cells, insect cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, microbial cells, sperm cells, TCR cells, TILs, and tumor cells / cancer cells), [F] size of cell (< 5 µm, 5-10 µm, 10-15 µm, 15-25 µm, and > 25 µm), and [G] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). We adopted a combination of top-down and bottom up approaches, backed by robust data and credible inputs from primary research, to estimate the likely size of the market, both in terms of value (USD billion) and volume (number of products).



Chapter 14 is a collection of executive insights of the discussions that were held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with John Younger (Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Akadeum Life Sciences), Sean Hart (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, LumaCyte), and Soohee Cho (Product Manager, Namocell).



Chapter 15 is a summary of the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817189/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

