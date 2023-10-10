Novel classification of allergic disorders published by the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: SIAF

News provided by

SIAF

10 Oct, 2023, 07:04 ET

Nomenclature of allergic diseases and hypersensitivity reactions: Adapted to modern needs: An EAACI position paper published in 'Allergy'

DAVOS, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revision of the current allergic disease nomenclature based on symptoms and organ dysfunction has been long-awaited at the time of modern patient-tailored treatments and precision medicine. The new classification is based on disease mechanisms, thus facilitating targeted and personalised disease management.

EAACI is the world leader in allergy science and education. The world's key opinion leaders gathered around the initiative of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) to present a new classification of allergic disorders based on the mechanisms of diseases. Published online today in Allergy, the position paper reveals the new way allergic diseases are perceived.

We expect the new classification to  profoundly change the healthcare professionals' approach to managing allergic diseases since it provides key solutions to a personalised approach. It is focused on the roles of immune-competent cells, changes in the tissues, the role of microbial infections, and genetic and epigenetic influences, all affecting the protective epithelial barrier of the skin, respiratory tract and gut.

The exponential growth of precision diagnostic tools, including omic technology, molecular diagnostics, imaging, sophisticated genetic and epigenetic editing, nano-technologies, etc., compels us to introduce a more nuanced concept, moving the field towards precision and personalised medicine. The general consensus and fast dissemination of the new nomenclature of allergic diseases are crucial to developing the entire field of management of immune-mediated diseases.

The cultural change brought by the new nomenclature will lead to novel concepts of diagnostic tools, improving therapies, and disease management and will guide future research into more innovative strategies for patient care. This will include new pinpoint targeted immune-based therapies, especially with substances made from living organisms, called biologicals, allergen immunotherapy, as well as strategies to alter the composition of the microbiome in humans among many others.  

The value of an idea lies in the use of it. We hope that the new nomenclature for allergic diseases developed by EAACI will help healthcare professionals and patients find a better way to manage and even cure allergic diseases.

Contact:

Prof. Marek Jutel MD, Head of the Department of Clinical Immunology, Wroclaw Medical University, Poland. [email protected], phone +48 71 784 17 40

Prof. Ioana Agache MD, Faculty of Medicine, Transylvania University, Brasov, Romania.  [email protected], phone +40 727 849 321

Prof. Dr. Cezmi A. Akdis, Director, Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research, Davos, Switzerland. [email protected], phone: ++41 78 738 82 84

Direct link to download free access article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.15889 

SOURCE SIAF

Also from this source

Novel classification of allergic disorders published by the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: SIAF

The revision of the current allergic disease nomenclature based on symptoms and organ dysfunction has been long-awaited at the time of modern...

SIAF: Disrupted epithelial barriers as a predictor of severe COVID-19 development

According to the epithelial barrier theory, disruption of epithelial barriers by environmental and toxic agents triggers microbial dysbiosis,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.