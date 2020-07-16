Novel Coating Provides Long-Term Protection Against Coronavirus at Schools, Government, and Institutional Buildings

HOUSTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioX Pro, the U.S. based wholly-owned subsidiary of BioX Group, a leading chemical provider, can help schools, universities, governmental, and other institutional buildings, such as museums to hospitals open with safety in mind by maintaining safe conditions for the public. BioX Pro, a long lasting, highly protective coating will be a critical component in keeping work and communal places safe and free of pathogens. For high touch areas such as doors, tables, desks, playground equipment, or courtroom lobbies, applying BioX Pro ensures that these areas remain virus and bacteria free. As school heads and government authorities try to balance the needs of opening facilities and restart operating while also protecting the public, BioX Pro helps create a safe environment with its long-lasting disinfectant properties.

Classrooms and meeting rooms can be safely protected with BioX Pro Public spaces can be protected with BioX Pro

BioX Pro is a highly engineered coating that incorporates a powerful antiviral, antimicrobial, antifungal additive. The additive is EPA registered and used worldwide on multiple surfaces and industries. BioX Pro has paired this powerful antimicrobial to a blend of strong halogenated polymers that bonds to most interior and exterior surfaces. It easily sprays on to most surfaces, and once dry, can be observed readily as a non-toxic, non-staining, thin film that remains on the surface of items. BioX Pro's protective qualities stay active for up to 90 days as compared to other commonly used aerosols and disinfectants which may last only a few days. Further, extensive testing of the active ingredient has gone on to prove effective treatment against many viruses, bacteria, and mold, most notably, destroying coronaviruses.

BioX Pro can be applied via spot treatment on high touch areas or more generally applied through janitorial or custodial services via hand pump sprayer, pressurized spray bottle, or electrostatic sprayer. It can be applied to porous, semi-porous, and non-porous surfaces such as fabric, upholstery, leather, wood, drywall, concrete, ceiling tiles, marble, grout/ceramic tiles, plastic, and glass. BioX Pro eases the work of facilities managers across industries by protecting multiple surfaces for extended periods of time. It also provides safety and peace of mind to users of public spaces.

Hugo Lozano, CEO of BioX Group states:

"For public spaces such as schools or government buildings, BioX Pro is a logical choice. The long-lasting life of the BioX Pro coating does not require constant reapplication. We are seeing the need now: schools and government buildings need to be safe for people to work and function in."

BioX Group is part of Quima International, LLC a Texas based company with over 20 years in the industry. The companies are headquartered in Houston, TX with additional offices in Monterrey, Mexico. BioX Group's Chemical Engineering Department is led by a member with polymer and resin experience from PPG Industries; the world's leading paints and coatings company.

For more information, visit www.BioXPro.com.

Media Contact:

Philip Weigand

[email protected]

+1 (346) 446-8649

SOURCE BioX Group