Novel Contraceptive by AT Research Partners Promises Efficacy, Access and Safety for Women Using Nanotechnology

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A United States patent has been filed for an unprecedented application of nanoparticles as a safe, effective and discreet contraceptive. One of the patent-pending formulations would allow for continuous protection from as few as 2 applications per week with a biologically neutral contraceptive.

Illustration of spermatozoa relative to halogenated fullerenes interacting to rupture the distal tail segment.

"The world's population has doubled since 1970. The time is now for this innovation,' said lead inventor, Terry E. Brady, a 75-year-old with several patent credits to his name. "It is a totally new approach to prevent pregnancy using nanoparticles bound to disruptive atoms that can rupture the tiniest cells in the human body, spermatozoa. Yet it leaves all other cells unscathed by leveraging their relative atomic scales."

Brady continued, "By formulating these particles with the molecules that sperm target to mimic a mature egg, along with a biologically safe 'competitive' signal, this product can redirect, accelerate, and neutralize sperm to prevent onward motility and fertilization in a multifaceted application of three technologies. This breakthrough can give women sexual control and parity across the world."

US Patent-pending (USPTO Application # 17/499,223; Filing Date: 10-12-2021) is entitled, Halogenated fullerene functionalized as a biocidal and chemotactic spermicide to vaginally harbor and neutralize spermatozoa for use as a safe and effective contraceptive , Brady, A.L. Dellinger, M.K.M. Goddard and Dellinger. As a pro se filing, accelerated review is in progress, a process afforded to inventors over the age of 65 at the time of submission.

This contraceptive invention filing is also a CIP (continuation-in-part) from a nanotechnology parent patent: #10,934,168, entitled, Synthetic, multifaceted halogenated, functionalized fullerenes for microbiocidal effects employing controlled contact for safe therapeutic and environmental utility , Brady, et.al., pro se filed and issued on March 2, 2021.

Co-inventor, Anthony Dellinger, cited a reference from the Gates Foundation, "[…] nearly 40 percent of women who begin using contraception stop within the first year because they're dissatisfied with their method […] many are choosing not to use family planning because current methods don't meet their needs. At the same time, development of new contraceptive technologies is chronically underfunded, and investments have remained stagnant for years." As such, the Gates Foundation asserts that they are "committed to develop new and improved contraceptive technologies […] and enable women and girls to be in control of their own contraceptive care – where, when, and how they want it."*

Clearly, universal health, economic, social and ultimately, food security, housing, energy and climate trends could all shift their trajectories with a breakthrough in contraceptive efficacy, direct and discreet access, ease of use, and elimination of negative side effects – including pregnancy.

AT Research Partners are committed to delivering the social and economic benefits that accrue to women in every society and relationship through sexual parity with regard to controlling their reproductive health. Thus, the inventors are seeking visionary development partners to deliver social and economic shifts on a global scale – all from innovation at the atomic scale.

From their academic and intellectual property grounding, the inventors are seeking to partner with both public and private sector collaborators for funding, development, validation and commercialization of this innovation to revolutionize reproductive healthcare to benefit women and their partners throughout the world.

About AT Research Partners:

AT Research Partners are affiliated with the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN, UNC and A&T University, Greensboro, NC) and further associated with Kepley BioSystems infectious disease and other notable impactful initiatives. AT advises a new view of academic and student curriculum regarding intellectual property (IP) when taught at JSNN and STEM education more broadly (industry policy). Contact via: atresearchpartners.com

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/our-work/programs/global-development/family-planning]. The Gates Foundation also supports the UN population efforts and their family planning and especially their analytical and knowledge-based publishing (reach and skill).

