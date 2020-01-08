Novel Coworking debuts new coworking space in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is debuting private offices, office suites, and coworking space at its new Cathedral Square location. The company acquired the 790 N. Milwaukee St. building in May and has renovated it into state-of-the-art workspace for one to 200-person companies. Novel Coworking will host a Grand Opening Party that is open to the public on January 16 from 4pm to 7pm; attendees can RSVP here .

"We are excited to support Milwaukee's entrepreneurial community with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses," said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. "We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from small to mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprise companies."

Built in 1985, the 69,523-square-foot building features six floors of state-of-the-art workspace. Located adjacent to Cathedral Square Park in the heart of East Town, this Novel Coworking building provides easy access to Milwaukee's Central Business District, as well as the retail opportunities, chic bars, and hotels of Downtown East.

Novel Coworking supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With monthly coworking memberships for $129 a month, private offices starting at $550 a month, and office suites as low as $225 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including direct fiber internet and custom-built SmartSuites™ for 10 to 200-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 3 million square feet of workspace in 35 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.

Contact

Brittany Kinsley, Center Manager

Novel Coworking Cathedral Square

790 N. Milwaukee St.

Milwaukee, WI

(414)-553-3566

brittany.kinsley@novelcoworking.com

