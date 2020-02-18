Novel Coworking Debuts New Coworking Space in Norfolk City Center

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is debuting private offices, office suites, and coworking space at its new City Center location. The company acquired the 223 E City Hall Ave. building in May and has renovated it into state-of-the-art workspace for one to 50-person companies. Novel Coworking will host a Grand Opening Party on February 20 from 4pm to 7pm; attendees can RSVP here .

"We are excited to support Norfolk's entrepreneurial community with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses," said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. "We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from small to mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprise companies."

Built in 1987, the 55,237-square-foot building features four floors of workspace, above ground floor retail, and a convenient location adjacent to MacArthur Square. Centrally located in vibrant Downtown Norfolk, Novel Coworking City Center offers clients a fantastic base near a host of amenities including MacArthur Center, the Waterside District, the Slover Library, and the light rail.

Novel Coworking supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With monthly coworking memberships for $179 a month, private offices starting at $500 a month, and office suites as low as $225 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including direct fiber internet and custom-built SmartSuites™ for 10 to 50-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 3 million square feet of workspace in 35 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com .

