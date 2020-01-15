Novel Coworking Improves Minneapolis TriTech Center Location with Two SmartSuites™ Floors

Novel Coworking members will continue to get 24/7/365 access to the building and all amenities included in its rent such as espresso bars, direct fiber internet, modern furnishings, community events, utilities, and coworking lounges.

"We are thrilled with the growth of Novel and the need in Minneapolis to expand its offering to more business owners and provide the best resources possible to help their companies thrive. We aim to further our footprint in cities throughout the US such as Minneapolis by providing beautiful, affordable and alternative office space options to businesses large and small," said Bill Bennett, Founder and CEO of Novel Coworking. "The city of Minneapolis and its business community continues to grow and evolve, and we hope to remain part of that moving forward."

Novel Coworking supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. In addition to local business owners seeking growth, Novel has increased demand among larger enterprise firms such as Target and Door Dash who have chosen Novel's spaces instead of traditional office spaces. By owning the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for up to 500-person teams, all while keeping pricing lower than competitors.

In 2019, the company debuted its SmartSuites™, technology-enhanced private suites which feature a combination of private offices and collaborative open space, dedicated kitchen and conference room facilities, and integrated technologies such as Alexa-enabled sound system and biometric keypad entry. The Minneapolis TriTech location will be adding two of these specific SmartSuites™ floors.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 3 million square feet of workspace in 35 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Columbia, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.

