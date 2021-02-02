Novel Embolic Device Used for Arterial and Venous Tumor Treatments

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidx Medical Technology announced GPX Embolic Device first patient use cases were presented at the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) in Leipzig, Germany (https://linc.live-events.live/on-demand/dq2GmM8LqnsqQJfgc).

"This is very promising technology," said Andrew Holden, M.D., MBChB, FRANZCR, EBIR, ONZM, Director of Interventional Radiology, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland, New Zealand. "The very radiopaque GPX penetrates distally extremely well with excellent control and devascularized the renal tumor entirely."

The GPX Embolic Device is an innovative embolic designed to combine the benefits of other embolics like coils, particles, and liquids with simplified preparation, delivery, precision, and control leading to durable, long-term occlusions. The GPX technology is a low viscosity, aqueous-based solution in a syringe that solidifies into a durable embolic material upon delivery, without polymerization or dimethyl-sulfoxide (DMSO) precipitation associated with other embolics.

In the presentation, Dr. Holden showed cases in which GPX had successfully embolized the arterial vasculature of a renal angiomyolipoma and in another case, portal vein embolization in a patient with metastatic colon cancer. Of the latter case, Dr. Holden said the successful procedure "resulted in complete occlusion of the portal vein branches and excellent visualization of the target site. At the 6-week CT scan, we can see the branch impact of the occlusion and the patient experienced good left lobe hypertrophy."

GPX is packaged ready-to-use in a syringe, requires less than 1 minute of tableside preparation by the clinician, and may be delivered through standard catheters or microcatheters.

"It is exciting to see GPX successfully occlude veins and arteries," said Libble Ginster, CEO of Fluidx Medical Technology, Salt Lake City, Utah USA. "These cases highlight potential benefits of GPX including improved control, precision, and effective distal preparation. Requiring less than 60 seconds of preparation, clinicians can decide at time of care to use GPX alone or as a complement to coils or other embolic technologies."

For Dr. Holden's full presentation, please visit: https://linc.live-events.live/on-demand/dq2GmM8LqnsqQJfgc

Fluidx Medical Technology is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company focused on developing the GPX Embolic Device and other innovative medical technologies. The GPX Embolic Device is not available for sale in the United States or other markets, and is for investigational use only. www.FluidxMedical.com.

