Novel In-Home Addiction Treatment Program Arrives in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE R.I., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care, a Yale-inspired drug and alcohol addiction treatment program is now serving clients in Rhode Island. It is the only program of its kind in the U.S.

Aware provides a best-in-class, in-home addiction treatment program that increases access to high-quality, individual whole-person healthcare. Aware's In-Home Addiction treatment (IHATTM) program is backed by a decade of experience delivering its innovative model while maximizing clinical outcomes and minimizing fraud, waste, and abuse.

Aware helps clients "Recover Where [They] Live," emphasizing the home as the optimal environment where clients and families heal together.

Each client receives integrated behavioral and medical health care from a multi-disciplinary team that includes a psychiatric professional, a registered nurse or licensed social worker, a licensed family therapist, and two certiﬁed in-home addiction treatment coaches and/or counselors who meet with the client in the home for up to a year. Aware's core treatment team addresses the medical, emotional, and mental health issues required to maintain sobriety and achieve lasting recovery.

Aware Recovery Care offers each client the possibility of receiving longer-term recovery while maintaining their privacy and meeting their day-to-day responsibilities while remaining engaged at work, in school, and with their families.

"The effectiveness of the AWARE model has been validated by years of patient outcomes and more than 19 quarters of third-party utilization data from our health plan partners," said Matthew Eacott, Chief Operating Ofﬁcer and Executive Vice President at AWARE Recovery Care.

"We are honored to be part of the solution for the people of Rhode Island. With the blessing of The State of Rhode Island and Anthem, Aware is proudly meeting the call to change the face and place of the addiction treatment industry. We are honored to be part of the solution for the people of Rhode Island as we work alongside the vast network of professionals within the state to offer hope."

Aware Recovery Care provides team-based In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT)TM in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, and now Rhode Island. Near-term expansion plans include adding the states of Virginia, Ohio, Georgia and New York. Aware Recovery Care has served thousands of clients throughout the Northeastern U.S. as well as in Florida and Indiana. The program's IHATTM model has been validated by years of patient outcomes and over 19 quarters of health plan data, demonstrating that the home is the optimal modality for many patients seeking recovery from substance use disorders.

Aware Recovery Care is an in-network provider with Anthem, New Directions Behavioral Health, Florida Blue, BCBS of Massachusetts, Tufts Health Plan, VACCN, Beacon Health Options and an out-of-network provider for all major insurers. For more information, please visit www.awarerecoverycare.com or contact Peter Gold if you'd like to arrange an interview: [email protected]

