Novel Preventative Solutions Seek to Curtail the Spread of the Pandemic

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of people infected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has broken records since the new year had started. As a result of the new wave, testing kits are in short supply. According to Anthony S. Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden, it is going to be very important "that we get a greater capability of testing, particularly when the demand for testing is so high, with the combination of the Omicron variant itself, as well as the holiday season, where people want to get that extra level of assuredness that they're protected, even if you are vaccinated and boosted." This week, the government responded by launching a website where Americans can request a free, at-home COVID-19 test. Todos Medical Ltd. (OTC: TOMDF), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN), Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT)

In the meantime, in New York, which is once again the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., it was announced that city officials are negotiating a temporary return to remote learning for tens of thousands of students who aren't showing up for class. "The real analysis that shows we were on the right path. Children who were home had a 15% increase or possibility of being exposed. Check out what the number was if they were in school. One percent," Mayor Eric Adams explained.

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) just announced breaking news that, "Working along with the NFL Host Committee, Celebrity Sweat®, the #1 celebrity lifestyle brand is back with the 22nd Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge® presented by Todos Medical's Tollovid®, Saturday, February 12, 2022, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM PST, in Malibu at the Pepperdine University Soccer Field (Outside). Doors open at 11:15 AM PST commencing with a fun interactive game zone, offering activities, prizes, giveaways and food. There will also be an entertaining half-time show.

'We're excited to be a part of this year's Celebrity Flag Football Challenge®,' said Gerald Commissiong, CEO of Todos Medical, the maker of Tollovid®. 'This event allows us to participate in the excitement of Super Bowl weekend and offers fans a chance to learn more about the all-natural 3CL protease inhibitor immune support benefits of Tollovid®, currently available for sale on Amazon and at www.MyTollovid.com.'

The Celebrity Flag Football Challenge®, presented by Todos Medical's Tollovid®, is a family-fun event, open to fans of all ages. Twenty-five athletes and celebrities will play in the competitive flag football game and First Responders, Military Service Members, and Boys and Girls Youth Groups from across California are invited as special guests. Celebrity Sweat's Flag Football game has been a main event for the past twenty-two years. This year will be a rematch of last year's game and will feature legendary NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie taking on NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, with NFL Hall of Famers Andre Reed and Michael Irvin as co-captains. Former NFL players and financial market broadcasters, Jon and Pete Najarian will be celebrity captains, representing the Todos Medical family.

'We're flattered to be involved with Celebrity Sweat's Flag Football Challenge® and other weekend festivities, as well as with Todos Medical, who is at the forefront of addressing Covid treatment with natural immune support benefits of Tollovid®,' stated Jon and Pete Najarian.

Other celebrities and athletes currently scheduled to participate include Anthony Anderson, Tory Lanez, Devin Hester, Wale, LaDainian Tomlinson, Reggie Bush, Anthony Pettis, Sergio Pettis, and more. Bally Sports West will be televising the game LIVE from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM PST and our radio partner, iHeartRadio, will be promoting the event as well.

Celebrity Sweat is proud to bring this affordable community event of fun, food, and entertainment to hometown fans of Malibu, surrounding communities, and visiting sports enthusiasts from around the world.

For details, ticket information and updates go to: celebflagfootball.com"

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced on January 20th, 2022, recent updates on its industry-leading mRNA pipeline. Moderna continues to scale, now with 40 programs in development including 23 in ongoing clinical studies encompassing mRNA infectious disease vaccines and mRNA therapeutics spanning seven different modalities. Moderna and collaborators have published nearly 100 peer reviewed manuscripts. "2021 was a year of incredible impact and growth for Moderna. Because of our many years of investment in mRNA technology we were ready to develop and launch our Covid-19 vaccine which helped millions of people around the world. We have delivered 807 million doses with approximately 25% of those doses going to low- and middle-income countries and we will continue to scale in 2022 to help end the COVID-19 pandemic. While our COVID-19 vaccine is our first medicine to market, we have made significant progress across our pipeline of 40 development programs and now have 23 mRNA programs in clinical trials," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We will continue to advance mRNA vaccines that can have a profound impact on health and quality of life including vaccines against respiratory viruses with the goal of bringing to market a pan-respiratory annual customizable booster vaccine. In parallel, we are advancing first-in-class vaccines against latent viruses, which remain in the body for life and can cause lifelong medical conditions and we are also working to bring to market therapeutics based on mRNA-encoded proteins to help address multiple disease areas. We look forward to further leveraging our mRNA technology and delivery into gene-editing and other ways to impact human health."

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced yesterday, results from multiple studies demonstrating that the in vitro efficacy of nirmatrelvir, the active main protease (Mpro) inhibitor of PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets), is maintained against the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron. Taken together, these in vitro studies suggest that PAXLOVID has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many-fold times higher than the amount required to prevent Omicron from replicating in cells. "We specifically designed PAXLOVID to retain its activity across coronaviruses, as well as current variants of concern with predominantly spike protein mutations. Following the clinical findings – showing PAXLOVID reduced risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 90% compared to placebo for high-risk patients when treated within five days of symptom onset – we are encouraged by these initial laboratory findings," said Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical of Pfizer. "These data suggest that our oral COVID-19 therapy can be an important and effective tool in our continued battle against this devastating virus and current variants of concern, including the highly transmissible Omicron. We will continue to monitor the treatment's activity in real-world settings and believe that these in vitro findings will continue to be validated."

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) announced on November 12th, 2021 that the European Commission (EC) has approved the casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail, known as REGEN-COV® in the U.S. and Ronapreve™ in the European Union (EU) and other countries. The EC granted marketing authorization for the antibody cocktail for people aged 12 years and older for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients (outpatients) with confirmed COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, and to prevent COVID-19. This decision follows yesterday's positive opinion by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). "This approval adds to the growing number of countries that have recognized our antibody cocktail as an important therapy against COVID-19 to treat non-hospitalized patients already infected with the virus and to prevent infection in the first place," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. "With today's approval, we hope countries in the European Union will accelerate their adoption of this formidable tool to reduce the burden of COVID-19. For non-hospitalized infected individuals, our antibody cocktail was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 70%; and in the prevention setting it reduced the risk of symptomatic infections by 82%. Further, recently released data not yet reviewed by the EMA suggest a single dose provided long-term protection against COVID-19, beyond the currently authorized once-monthly dosing; we will share these new data with regulatory authorities, including the EMA, to better meet the needs of these patients.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) explained last month that it plans to test the cross-reactivity of its oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant in two different studies expected to begin next month. In the first study, Vaxart will test the activity of its Phase II COVID-19 oral vaccine candidate against Omicron by analyzing mucosal and serum samples from subjects to whom the vaccine was administered in Vaxart's current COVID-19 vaccine Phase II trials, Dr. Sean Tucker, Vaxart's Chief Scientific Officer and founder, said. In the second study, Vaxart will conduct an animal Omicron challenge study to assess how its current Phase II COVID-19 vaccine candidate performs in comparison to an Omicron-specific vaccine candidate that Vaxart is developing, Dr. Tucker said.

