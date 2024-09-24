Novel Protocol with Wesper Cuts Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Titration Time by 45%, Enhancing Patient Outcomes

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesper , a leader in home-based sleep diagnostics, has announced significant findings from a recent case study on Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HGNS) for Obstructive Sleep apnea (OSA). The study reveals that Wesper's advanced sleep management platform could help reduce HGNS titration time by up to 45% while delivering more effective care.

Overcoming Key Challenges in HGNS Titration

HGNS is a breakthrough treatment for OSA patients who cannot tolerate CPAP therapy. However, traditional titration—adjusting stimulation levels for optimal outcomes—is often lengthy, costly, and prone to errors, affecting patient health.

Dr. Ruchir P. Patel, M.D., FACP of The Insomnia and Sleep Institute of Arizona in Scottsdale, Arizona, has been developing a titration protocol that utilizes Wesper's advanced cloud-based sleep-tracking capabilities. Typically, the post-activation care pathway involves gradual titration of the HGNS amplitude to achieve subjective and objective improvements, which can be lengthy, ranging from 3 to 6 months post-activation.

Wesper was implemented to test the patients' OSA status after each amplitude adjustment of the HGNS device, allowing the care provider to quickly assess objective response of the amplitude adjustments and track objective improvement. This rapid and reliable feedback allows for an early intervention approach with critical advanced programming decisions when noting lack of an expected response. The utilization of the data-rich Wesper platform enabled early identification of treatment-emergent central sleep apnea and improved efficacy and long-term treatment outcomes.

By implementing a novel approach for titrating patients, Wesper tackles these challenges head-on:

Reliable Analysis: High-resolution sleep data ensures precise analysis, reducing variability in titration.

With Wesper, the average titration period drops from over 100 days to 55 days, cutting costs and improving patient adherence.

AI-powered sleep scoring improves consistency and minimizes the risks of sub-optimal titration, enhancing patient safety.

Wesper empowers the physician to conduct a reliable analysis of sleep apnea, separating positional, obstructive, and central sleep apnea. The platform also offers leg movement analysis, which presents a more complete view of the patient's sleep disorder.

" Wesper allows you to leverage this system for remote monitoring of objective treatment response with the more advanced neuromodulation treatments for sleep apnea. We can finally make informative decisions to guide outcomes because of Wesper's device while the patient uses it at home," said Dr. Ruchir P. Patel at The Insomnia and Sleep Institute of Arizona, the lead physician on the titration study.

Key Results from the Study

Wesper's innovative platform accelerates care and boosts outcomes:

45% Faster Titration: Wesper's approach reduces the average titration time by nearly half.

Patients managed via Wesper show a more than 10% greater improvement in Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI) scores compared to the standard method, reflecting better sleep quality and health outcomes.

About Wesper

Wesper provides high-resolution home sleep testing, revolutionizing sleep care with reliable diagnostics and effective treatment management. For more information, visit www.wesper.co .

