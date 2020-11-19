Novel Technological Advancements and Rise in Disposable Income to Invite Promising Growth for Global Foam Blowing Agents Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer electronics industry is flourishing at a rapid rate around the world. A considerable chunk of the populace is attracted to consumer electronics. With the ubiquitous usage of foam blowing agents in consumer electronics, the market is slated to expand substantially across the assessment period of 2019-2027.

The pharmaceutical sector also brings extensive growth prospects for the foam blowing agents market as packaging is mostly manufactured using foam-based polymers. Hence, these factors invite promising growth opportunities for the foam blowing agents market.

As per the researchers at Transparency Market Research, the global foam blowing agents market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The foam blowing agents market is estimated to reach a valuation of ~US$ 2.4 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The use of foam blowing agents across diverse applications is expected to magnify in the coming years. This aspect may prove to be a boon for the foam blowing agents market. The introduction of novel technologies may also bring great growth opportunities for the foam blowing agents market. Rapid industrialization may add a Midas touch to the growth.

Foam Blowing Agents Market: Analysts View

The analysts at Transparency Market Research predict steady growth for the foam blowing agents market across the forecast period. The analysts credit the growth to the increasing demand for foam blowing agents in construction, packaging, building and construction, appliances, electronics, bedding, furniture, and others.

The analyst further state that companies leveraging technology will observe good growth and gain a massive market share. However, the analysts opine that strict regulations and usage policies may restrain the growth of the foam blowing agents market.

Foam Blowing Agents Market: Key Revelations

In terms of the end-users, the electrical and electronics industry held a market share of ~33 percent in 2018

In regards to the application, polyurethane foam dominated the global foam blowing agents market by acquiring a share of ~60 percent in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2019-2027

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a key growth-contributing region for the foam blowing agents market between 2019 and 2027

is expected to emerge as a key growth-contributing region for the foam blowing agents market between 2019 and 2027 China is prognosticated to be a major consumer of foam blowing agents

Foam Blowing Agents Market: Growth Accelerators

The booming population and swift urbanization across densely populated countries like India and China may benefit the foam blowing agents market to a great extent.

and may benefit the foam blowing agents market to a great extent. Increasing demand for consumer durables may prove to be a great growth generator for the foam blowing agents market

Foaming agents help in retaining antiseptic properties, thus inviting immense growth

Foam Blowing Agents Market: Industrial Landscape

The foam blowing agents market is moderately consolidated with a minimal number of players. Leading manufacturers across the foam blowing agents market together account for ~60 percent share. In addition, activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures help the players to increase their influence and eventually invite promising growth for the foam blowing agents market.

Prominent players in the foam blowing agents market are Honeywell International Inc., Arkema S.A., DuPont, and Linde Group.

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market: Segmentation

By Product

HC

HFC & HCFC

Blends

HFO

Methylal and Methyl Formate

Others (Liquid CO2 and Water)

By Application

Polyurethane Foams

Polystyrene Foams

Phenolic Foams

Others (PVC Foams, Polyisocyanurate Foams)

By End-use Industry

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Furniture and Bedding

Automotive

Footwear

Others (Textiles, Medical, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

