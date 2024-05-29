Novel Technology for Sleep Apnea Therapy to be Introduced in Record-Breaking Webinar

SleepWorld Magazine registrations for KPAP™ webinar have exceeded previous webinars by 500%

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a webinar hosted this week by SleepWorld Magazine, SleepRes, the maker of novel sleep and respiratory technologies, will introduce the KPAP™ algorithm, in which continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) can be reduced by 5 cmH2O with the same efficacy for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and increased patient comfort. The speaker, David P. White, MD, is one of the most recognized leaders in the field of sleep medicine and will share clinical results on the algorithm.

The webinar, which will be held at 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 29 and again at 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 30, is the first presentation in a new educational series highlighting the 40-year history of positive airway pressure (PAP) research and presenting results from two recently completed randomized controlled trials examining KPAP™. Participants can earn 1.00 CME, ADA or CSTE credit.

"We are thrilled to host these webinars in the sleep field, and the registrations for this first presentation show the phenomenal interest of sleep clinicians in this novel therapy," said Michael DiDomenico, publisher of SleepWorld Magazine. "Typically, 300 registrations would be a great response. But last fall, we set the record for our webinars with more than 600 participants introduced to preliminary data by William Noah, MD, the developer of KPAP™ and CEO of SleepRes. This week's webinar featuring Dr. White is already approaching 1,500 registrants, and interest continues to grow."

Nearly 50 million Americans struggle with OSA, putting them at increased risk for heart attack, stroke, weight gain, high blood pressure, heart failure, and falling asleep while driving. Sleep apnea can also be disruptive to daily life, causing depression, spousal issues, irritability and daytime fatigue.

CPAP is the current standard of care for OSA management and has proven successful in reducing obstructive events. However, recent studies show that roughly half of all patients that begin CPAP discontinue their consistent use of the therapy.

PAP therapy for OSA first used continuous pressure (CPAP) and later bilevel pressure (BPAP), with the intention of maintaining therapy and improving comfort, but the research to be shared in the webinar shows that pressure has been applied at the wrong time. It also demonstrates how reducing inspiratory pressure and much of expiratory pressure to levels lower than therapeutic pressure—quite different from what's been done previously—maintains the efficacy of PAP therapy and significantly improves patient comfort, which is likely to improve patient adherence.

This approach is the basis of KairosPAP™ or KPAP™, which is intended to provide therapeutic pressure only at the brief, precisely needed time within each breath, allowing pressure to be reduced for increased comfort. In 430 BCE, the father of medicine, Hippocrates, used Kairos to describe the "right timing" of therapy.

To register for the May 29 and 30 webinar sessions, visit KairosPAP (KPAP): Pressure at the Right Time - The Future of PAP Therapy for OSA (hs-sites.com).

Currently, KPAP™ is for investigational use only and is not for sale in the U.S.

About the Presenter

For 40 years, David P. White MD, has been one of the most recognized leaders in the field of sleep medicine. He is a former editor-in-chief of the journal SLEEP, past president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and former chairman of the task force to write the research plan for the National Institutes of Health. Dr. White also served as Chief Medical Officer for Respironics and Philips Respironics until 2013. He was the first Gerald E. McGinnis Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, where he trained many of the current leaders in the field. With 300 publications, he continues his primary research at Harvard, focusing on the pathophysiology of sleep breathing disorders.

About SleepRes

SleepRes, based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is developing game-changing technologies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with pulmonary and sleep disorders. The company has developed KPAP™, a first-of-its-kind algorithm aimed at reducing pressure for comfort, and still providing therapy at precisely the right time. For more information, visit the SleepRes website and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Sleep World Magazine

SleepWorld Magazine is a bi-monthly, multimedia digital magazine experience for all stakeholders at the forefront of sleep testing and therapy. Each issue contains the latest insights and trends in diagnostics, therapies, home sleep testing, pharmaceuticals, dental sleep medicine, and operations. For more information, follow the magazine on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jeff Christensen

SignalWest Public Relations

(831) 566-0275

[email protected]

