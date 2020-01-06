Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, 2019-2030

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

INTRODUCTION

According to experts, the global vaccines market is anticipated to generate revenues worth USD 100 billion by 2025. Data presented by the WHO indicates that the current global vaccination coverage is nearly 85%; this is believed to be responsible for preventing close to three million deaths from diseases, such as diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and measles. Recent global immunization records indicate that more than 115 million children were immunized against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis in 2018. Given the rate at which the global population is growing, the demand for vaccines is likely to increase significantly. However, biopharmaceutical developers are plagued by concerns related to storage and handling of such preventive / therapeutic products. One commonly reported issue is related to vaccine administration. Despite the success of conventional delivery approaches, which rely on the intramuscular and subcutaneous routes of administration, the present scenario dictates that further improvements are required in order to deal with challenges related to large scale immunization initiatives. Some of the commonly reported disadvantages of the conventional (parenteral) mode of delivery include pain during administration, risk of cross contamination, needlestick injuries, and inaccurate dosing. ,







Of late, there has been an evident shift in interest to non-invasive immunization methods, which include oral, intranasal and transdermal modes of administration. Currently, many biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research institutes are engaged in the development of novel vaccine delivery systems, taking into consideration the specific requirements of large scale immunization initiatives. As a result, significant efforts have been put into the development of drug delivery technologies / devices, such as microneedle patches, electroporation-based needle free injection systems, jet injectors, inhalation-based delivery systems, biodegradable implants and certain novel types of oral delivery systems. It is worth highlighting that most of the aforementioned systems are specifically being designed to facilitate pain-free administration of vaccines and allow self-administration. Vaccine developers are also attempting to devise ways to make such products more stable so as to eliminate the need for cold chain in transporting such products. Given the pace of innovation in this field, it is anticipated that the novel vaccine delivery devices market is likely to witness radical changes in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, 2019-2030" report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future opportunities associated with novel vaccine delivery devices, over the next 10-12 years. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

• A detailed assessment of the overall novel vaccine delivery devices market landscape, featuring an elaborate list of device developers and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, type of device (autoinjectors, microneedle patches, jet injectors, dry powder inhalers, microinjectors, nasal delivery systems, pen injectors, biodegradable implants, electroporation-based needle free injection systems and novel oral delivery systems), route of administration (subcutaneous, transdermal, intramuscular, intradermal, inhalation, intranasal, and oral), drug delivery mechanism (mechanical, electrical and miscellaneous), nature of vaccine administration (invasive and non-invasive), speed of administration (fast, moderate and slow), self- administration potential, provisions for audio / visual feedback, device usability (disposable and reusable), type of needle (needleless, fixed needle, detachable needle, and hidden needle), and current development status of novel vaccine delivery systems (preclinical / discovery, clinical and marketed).

• A detailed competitiveness analysis of novel vaccine delivery devices, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of developer company) and key product specifications (such as route of administration, device usability, drug delivery mechanism, availability of needle safety system, speed of administration, self-administration potential, provisions for audio / visual feedback, nature of administration, cold chain requirement and current status of development).

• An analysis evaluating the effectiveness of various vaccines delivery devices in order to compare their respective strengths and capabilities based on a variety of relevant parameters, such as type of active ingredient, dosage form, route of administration, target disease indication and target patient population.

• A detailed list of marketed and pipeline vaccine candidates that are anticipated to be developed in combination with novel vaccine delivery devices in the near future, featuring analysis based on parameters, such as type of active ingredient, dosage form, route of administration, target disease indication and target patient population.

• Elaborate profiles of prominent product developers engaged in this domain; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

• An analysis of recent collaborations and partnership agreements inked in this domain since 2014, including details of deals that were / are focused on novel vaccine delivery devices. The partnerships captured in the report were analyzed on the basis of year of establishment, type of agreement, type of device, type of vaccine, type of active ingredient and target disease indication.

• A discussion on important, industry-specific trends, key market drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, featuring a qualitative Harvey ball analysis that highlights the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall market.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and assess potential future growth opportunities for novel vaccine delivery devices. Based on various parameters, such as number of marketed / pipeline products, price of devices (for commercially available products only) and estimated annual adoption rate, we have developed an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030. In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunities across [A] type of device (electroporation-based needle free injection systems, oral delivery systems, nasal delivery systems, jet injectors, microneedle patches and microinjectors), [B] route of administration (oral, intramuscular, intranasal, intradermal and subcutaneous), [C] type of vaccine (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, human papilloma virus vaccine, influenza vaccine, rotavirus vaccine, varicella vaccine, DTP-HepB-Hib vaccine, meningococcal group A, C, W-135 and Y vaccine, meningococcal C vaccine, DTaP-Hib-IPV vaccine, DTaP-HepB-Hib-IPV vaccine, BCG vaccine and others) and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

• Michael Schrader, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Vaxess Technologies

• Mikael Ekstrom and Roger Lassing, Vice President, Business Development, Iconovo

• Henry King, Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager, Innoture



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current scenario within the novel vaccine delivery devices market and describes its evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to vaccines along with information on classification of such preventive / therapeutic products. It also includes an overview of the various expression systems used in the development and manufacturing of vaccines and a discussion on various routes of administration. It features brief descriptions of various novel vaccine delivery devices and concludes with a discussion on the existing challenges and future trends that are likely to impact this emerging market segment.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of the overall landscape of novel vaccine delivery devices that are developed / being developed for administration of various vaccines. It features an in-depth analysis of the devices, based on a number of parameters, such as details on type of device (autoinjectors, microneedle patches, jet injectors, dry powder inhalers, microinjectors, nasal delivery systems, pen injectors, biodegradable implants, electroporation-based needle free injection systems and novel oral delivery systems), route of administration (subcutaneous, transdermal, intramuscular, intradermal, inhalation, intranasal, and oral), drug delivery mechanism (mechanical, electrical and miscellaneous), nature of vaccine administration (invasive and non-invasive), speed of administration (fast, moderate and slow), self-administration potential, provisions for audio / visual feedback, device usability (disposable and reusable), type of needle (needleless, fixed needle, detachable needle, and hidden needle), and current development status of novel vaccine delivery systems (preclinical / discovery, clinical and marketed). In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of establishment, location of headquarters and strength of employee base.



Chapter 5 features a product competitiveness analysis of novel vaccine delivery devices, based on the supplier power and product specifications. The analysis was designed to enable stakeholder companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups and identify opportunities to achieve a competitive edge in the industry.



Chapter 6 provides detailed assessment to evaluate the effectiveness of various vaccines delivery devices to compare their strengths and capabilities for vaccine administration; the analysis is based on a variety of relevant parameters, such as type of active ingredient, dosage form, route of administration, target disease indication and target patient population.



Chapter 7 presents a list of marketed and pipeline vaccines that are likely to be considered for delivery via novel vaccine delivery devices in the future. The list was compiled considering various parameters, such as type of active ingredient, dosage form, route of administration, target disease indication and target patient population. For the purpose of this analysis, we collated a list of over 490 marketed and clinical vaccines. The likelihood of delivery via novel vaccine delivery devices in the future was estimated using the weighted average of the aforementioned parameters.



Chapter 8 provides detailed profiles of key novel vaccine delivery device developers. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 features an elaborate analysis and discussion of the various collaborations and partnerships related to the novel vaccine delivery devices, which have been inked amongst players. It includes a brief description of the purpose of the partnership models (including R&D agreements, product development, licensing, distribution, research agreements, manufacturing agreements, acquisitions, product development and commercialization and others) that have been adopted by the stakeholders in this domain, since 2014. It consists of a schematic representation showcasing the players that have forged the maximum number of alliances. Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of the deals inked in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents.



Chapter 10 provides a discussion on important industry-specific trends, key market drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a qualitative Harvey ball analysis, that highlights the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall medical device label manufacturing industry.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of novel vaccine delivery devices market, till the year 2030. We have segregated the opportunity of novel vaccine delivery devices on the basis of different types of device (electroporation-based needle free injection systems, oral delivery systems, nasal delivery systems, jet injectors, microneedle patches and microinjectors), route of administration (oral, intramuscular, intranasal, intradermal and subcutaneous, type of vaccine (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, human papilloma virus vaccine, influenza vaccine, rotavirus vaccine, varicella vaccine, DTP-HepB-Hib vaccine and others) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world).



Chapter 12 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Michael Schrader (Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Vaxess Technologies), Mikael Ekstrom and Roger Lassing (Vice President, Business Development, Iconovo) and Henry King (Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager, Innoture).



Chapter 13 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the novel vaccine delivery devices industry.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.



