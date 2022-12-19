NOVELDA Previews Ultra-Wideband Radar Sensor, Enabling Real-Time People Positioning and People Tracking in Smart Speakers

NOVELDA to demonstrate new UWB radar sensor at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS and OSLO, Norway, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES, NOVELDA, a world leader in ultra-wideband (UWB) human presence sensing, announced today that NOVELDA will give a preview of the people positioning and people tracking capabilities of its UWB radar sensors at CES 2023. An innovator in solutions for the audio video market has recently embedded NOVELDA's next-generation UWB radar sensor in its smart speakers, debuting at CES. NOVELDA's technology directs high-quality sound to wherever you are in the room. NOVELDA UWB radar sensor development kits will be available by Q1 2023 for select companies and partners. Further development of the technology will enable object tracking, people counting, battery powered presence and much more.

Editorial Note: NOVELDA will give a preview of the NOVELDA UWB radar sensor for people positioning at CES 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 5-6. Please meet us at our Mirage Hotel suite.

NOVELDA is gaining substantial commercial traction with its NOVELDA UWB Occupancy Sensor for light control and NOVELDA UWB Proximity Sensor for LCD screens and hygiene products. Both will be ready to order in Q1 2023 and will also be demonstrated at CES. NOVELDA further announces an innovative, global company for professional lighting systems in commercial buildings as a customer of its NOVELDA UWB Occupancy Sensor and a European green tech company as a customer of its NOVELDA UWB Proximity sensor.

Shaping the future of human presence UWB sensing

"We are proud to collaborate with global partners who share our emphasis on technological innovation and sustainability," said Jan-Bjørnar Lund, CEO, NOVELDA. "The newly developed people positioning capability is the next stage in capitalizing on our strong position within UWB sensing technology. Through further development, we will strive to provide the world with energy-savings through advanced sensing products that can solve more demanding use cases."

The NOVELDA UWB Occupancy Sensor saves energy by minimizing light timeout, ensuring the light is on only when you need it and turns off quickly when you leave. It is even able to detect occupants that are sitting still, marking the next evolution in lighting control. The NOVELDA UWB Proximity Sensor can extend LCD screen lifetime by several years, turning off when the device is not in use through power-saving interactivity. Both products possess contextual awareness to streamline seamless interactions between people and things.

UWB: the next wireless revolution – will become as common as Bluetooth

UWB represents the next wireless revolution and is estimated by analysts to become as common as Bluetooth. In recognition of UWB's unique capabilities and broad range of markets, ABI Research predicts 500 million shipments of UWB by the end of 2022, with growth projections estimating 1.5 billion shipments per year in a few years. (Source: TSR UWB market report (2021), ABI Research (2021), internal assessment.)

We invite you to interview NOVELDA by appointment and try the demos in our hotel suite. Please contact [email protected] or fill out our contact form here: https://novelda.com/contact/

About NOVELDA AS

NOVELDA provides the world's most accurate, intelligent, and reliable sensor solution for human presence detection. Our Ultra-Wideband (UWB) short-range impulse radar sensors achieve new levels of user experience and interactivity in a variety of indoor applications including consumer electronics, smart home, building automation, health and automotive. NOVELDA was appointed Best of Sensors at Sensors Converge 2021. Our UWB radar technology is used by major companies, including Lenovo, the world's largest PC vendor.

NOVELDA was founded in 2004 and is today recognized as the leading authority on UWB short-range radar sensor design. Our technology complies with worldwide UWB regulations and is protected by several design patents. We are headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with regional sales offices in Silicon Valley in the US, Germany, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan, employing a total of 100 employees. Making life easier by creating seamless interaction between people and things. NOVELDA Ultra-Wideband Sensor - the most reliable sensor in the world. www.novelda.com

