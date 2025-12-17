NOVELIC invites auto OEMs to rethink ADAS architecture and in-cabin monitoring at CES 2026

BELGRADE, Serbia, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The perception systems innovator will showcase a single-radar solution for both park assist and blind spot monitoring applications, with their acclaimed in-cabin monitoring radar portfolio expanding to include a camera-based driver monitoring system.

Earlier this year, NOVELIC secured the first nominations for ACAM, its 60 GHz radar-based in-cabin monitoring module, followed by industry accolades recognizing its effectiveness and performance as a child presence detection solution for cars. With the upcoming updates to the Euro NCAP safety protocols, manufacturers will now be required to have robust driver and occupant monitoring systems in place in order to secure the highest safety ratings.

As NOVELIC's radar-based module enters mass production, the company is looking ahead, combining their mature radar technology with vision systems, all integrated into a single module. This enables a robust driver monitoring system (DMS) as part of a well-rounded, cost-effective in-cabin monitoring solution.

The new solution covers the important driver impairment indicators:

Drowsiness

Microsleep & sleep

Long and short distraction

Mobile phone usage

Unresponsiveness

This presents a cost-effective way for manufacturers to obtain the best NCAP rating, while providing reliable safety functionality for both the driver and occupants.

All-around radar perception

The company's ADAS portfolio is centered on its ASPER 79 GHz radar platform, which aims to fulfill a host of short and mid-range ADAS functionalities with the same hardware module, which covers a field-of-view of 180° with one radar chip.

This approach offers auto manufacturers the possibility of simplifying their architecture by replacing up to 12 ultrasonic sensors, four corner radar sensors, and tailgate kick sensors with just four of their 180° ASPER sensors – offering enhanced functionality while bringing down overall system costs. The removal of ultrasonic sensors also eliminates the need for bumper holes, allowing for sleeker car designs with more efficient production.

ASPER 79 GHz radar sensors cover the following functions:

enhanced park assist , with higher accuracy and low-height obstacle detection

with higher accuracy and low-height obstacle detection blind spot detection

lane change assist

front/rear collision warning

front/rear cross-traffic alert

kick-to-open

door collision warning

Covering each side of a car with one sensor enables 360° monitoring of the car's surroundings for improved situational awareness.

Visitors will be able to see these technologies demonstrated live at booth #7230, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, co-located with Sona Comstar.

About NOVELIC

NOVELIC is an innovative perception systems company based in Belgrade, Serbia. With over ten years on the market, NOVELIC is a trusted partner of global market leaders in automotive and industrial sectors. NOVELIC is part of Sona Comstar Group (SONB.NS), a global automotive systems & components manufacturer based in India. www.novelic.com

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001eZOTwQAO

Press Contact Information: Full name: Jure Galic, Email address: [email protected], Telephone number: +381641185269

