NOVELIC to showcase groundbreaking 180° short-range radar module addressing park assist at CES 2025

BELGRADE, Serbia, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVELIC, a leader in short-range radar technology, is set to showcase an entirely new approach for affordable 180° field of view (FOV) radar modules at CES 2025 in January.

NOVELIC's latest radar development, ASPER200, is a 79 GHz short-range exterior radar module for use in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, transportation and construction vehicles. The latest generation of radar modules can cover a field of view (FOV) of 180 degrees using a single radar chip, allowing for one module to cover an entire side of the vehicle.

NOVELIC's latest radar module covers the following applications:

Park assist, fully replacing and outperforming sets of ultrasonic sensors

180-degree awareness up to 100m , with object classification

, with object classification Lateral awareness

Kick-to-open

Power door protection, with gesture control

Front & rear radar for 2-wheelers

Present day park assist systems require cutouts in the bumper to accommodate 4-6 ultrasonic sensors. A radar-based park assist sensor can be integrated seamlessly behind or above the bumper, making for sleeker car designs. A single hardware module outperforms ultrasonic sensors, with a minimum distance of less than 5 cm and reliable detection of low-lying objects.

Using the same hardware, vehicle manufacturers can provide additional functionality such as power door protection, tailgate protection, and gesture control. Edge computing allows for easy integration in all types of vehicles, using a simple CAN interface. Two-wheelers can make use of optional wireless communication on the module.

In addition, NOVELIC will be presenting its well-known in-cabin occupant monitoring module, ACAM, which leverages 60 GHz mmWave radar technology to provide industry-leading child presence detection functionality. The same small, power-efficient module is capable of seat classification, as well as intrusion and proximity alerts.

Vehicles with driver monitoring systems can also make use of contactless vital signs monitoring, where the radar module is used to measure the driver's heart rate and breathing rate, allowing the car to ensure the driver is always in optimal condition to drive.

"Radar sensor technology is set to transform the driving experience inside and out", said Dr. Raffaele Soloperto, VP of Automotive Radar at NOVELIC. "With our new exterior radar modules, we make parking a safer and more confident process, while enabling additional functionality and seamless designs to future vehicles. With our interior radar module, we ensure the safety of children in cars, preventing hot car deaths. Our technology also monitors the vital signs of the driver, so safety systems can always be aware of the driver's physical state."

Visitors will be able to test this technology for themselves at Booth 7412 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About NOVELIC

NOVELIC is the world's premier provider of mmWave radar solutions. With over ten years on the market, NOVELIC is a trusted partner of global market leaders in automotive and industrial sectors. Since 2023, NOVELIC has been part of Sona Comstar Group, a global automotive systems & components manufacturer based in India. Sona Comstar is a leader in transmission solutions for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and a leader in drive motors for EVs in Asia. www.novelic.com

