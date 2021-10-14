Novelis achieves Europe-wide ASI certification and drives responsible aluminium supply in the European market

ZURICH, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling, today announced that it has achieved both the Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Certifications by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) across all its eleven European manufacturing sites.

The Europe-wide dual certification further strengthens Novelis' ability to meet the industry's growing demand for sustainable aluminium solutions in the European market and beyond. The company has been delivering ASI-certified material since August 2021 to the beverage packaging industry and is currently preparing to supply certified aluminium to all other market segments in line with customers' needs.

This achievement creates a clear and verifiable link between Novelis' responsible manufacturing practices and its material output. Together with the company's strong focus on circularity and unmatched levels of recycled content across its product range, the dual certification demonstrates Novelis' ambition to be a sustainability frontrunner.

"With total European shipments of more than 1.000 kt and recycled material input of more than 600 kt per year, Novelis is a major contributor to shaping the European aluminium industry," said Emilio Braghi, Executive Vice President, Novelis Inc. & President, Novelis Europe. "All of our facilities in Europe have now been independently certified to comply to ASI standards in manufacturing and recycling aluminium, demonstrating that the sustainable aluminium solutions we provide to our customers are responsibly sourced and produced. In line with our purpose of shaping a sustainable world together, we strive to motivate our partners, customers and suppliers to join and implement responsible practices throughout the whole value chain."

The ASI Performance Standard addresses environmental, social and governance principles for the production of aluminium, assuring that the ASI-certified organization's production practices are responsible. The ASI Chain of Custody Standard complements the Performance Standard by certifying not only the production of responsible aluminium, but also its sourcing and processing along the value chain. Having both ASI Performance and Chain of Custody certifications allows an organization to supply independently certified sustainable aluminium products.

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said, "We congratulate Novelis on achieving Europe-wide ASI Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard Certifications, a further demonstration of the company's strong commitment to sustainability. We are pleased to see Novelis' major contribution toward increasing the volume of ASI-certified aluminium and helping to inspire other manufacturers and customers to achieve the same standards."

Novelis' plants in Yeongju, South Korea, and Pindamonhangaba, Brazil, have also been awarded the ASI Performance Standard certification. The company is advancing its ASI certification for both Performance Standard and Chain of Custody in all regions where it operates, with the goal of achieving ASI certifications in North America by mid-2022. The regional certification programs will be tailored to regional customer requirements.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

