Novelis and Georgia Institute of Technology Establish Novelis Innovation Hub at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum sheet products, technologies and recycling, today announced a new collaboration with the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) to establish the Novelis Innovation Hub at Georgia Tech. The company commits $2.5 million to initiate research, faculty, student, and educational program support. The collaboration will promote basic and translational research, innovative business models, and related educational endeavors at Georgia Tech and will serve as a cross-functional hub connecting Novelis' technical and business innovators with Georgia Tech's students and faculty.

"We are fortunate to have one of the world's premier research institutions in our hometown," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis, Inc. "As we pursue our purpose of shaping a sustainable world together, we have a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with Georgia Tech to help train a new generation of the best and brightest students who are poised to advance the frontiers of engineering and research for the betterment of society."

With the Novelis funding, Georgia Tech intends to recruit a senior interdisciplinary faculty member to serve as the director of the Novelis Innovation Hub. The director is expected to be identified and in place by the 2020 academic year.

"The collaboration with Novelis demonstrates our continued focus on providing students and faculty with unmatched academic and practical experiences through the creation of innovative corporate relationships," said Dr. Chaouki Abdallah, Executive Vice President for Research, Georgia Institute of Technology. "Our expertise in material science and advanced manufacturing, and business and AI systems is among the very best in global higher education and we look forward to working with Novelis' scientific, engineering and business innovators to develop new, industry- and world-changing solutions."

Under the terms of the agreement, Novelis will annually identify sponsored research and/or provide a list of innovation needs, for which Georgia Tech faculty will be invited to offer proposals. An advisory board comprised of representatives from Georgia Tech and Novelis will evaluate the proposals that utilize the Novelis funding and external funding opportunities as well as foster future technology collaborations.

"Establishing closer ties with Georgia Tech provides tremendous benefits for both the students and the company," said Todd Summe, Chief Research and Development Officer, Novelis, Inc. "Our combined efforts will advance our mission to lead the aluminum industry as the partner of choice for innovative solutions. At the same time, we are helping fill the industry's talent pipeline with outstanding innovators. We see this as just the next step in our partnership, which can serve as a model for transformative innovation across Novelis, the Aditya Birla Group, and our industry at large."

With this investment, Novelis is building upon long-standing ties with Georgia Tech. Historically, the company has provided internships and full time employment as well as mentorship to more than fifty graduate students over the years. Novelis has consistently funded sponsored research at Georgia Tech and research equipment, most recently co-investing in additive manufacturing in the Advanced Manufacturing Pilot Facility. In addition, the company provides funds for graduate student research with renowned faculty and for Georgia Tech's "InVenture Prize Challenge," a student/recent graduate competition to foster creativity, invention and entrepreneurship.

