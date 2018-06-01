Novelis expands its facility in Changzhou with additional investment

Novelis is the world's premier producer of rolled aluminum products and the world's largest aluminum tank recycling company. The company inked an agreement with Changzhou National Hi-Tech District in 2012, under which the company established its first automotive aluminum sheet manufacturing base in China. The project was divided into two phases, the first of which was formally put into production in 2014. Output consists of components of the automotive chassis and body, including engine covers, tailgates, dashboards, car doors and roofs, with the main purchasers including automakers in China, Asia and beyond, among them, international giants Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, local brands BYD, SAIC and Great Wall. Novelis focuses on driving China's automotive lightweight process through innovative designs and material applications, improving performance in terms of safety, driving and comfort.

With the increasing number of orders for electric vehicles and the growing proportion of aluminum content in the new models being rolled out by existing customers, Novelis' facility in Changzhou will shortly achieve full production. The company has decided to increase investment and expand the heat treatment production line of aluminum sheets specially for automobiles, buying world-class equipment and establishing the most advanced manufacturing base for high-end aluminum-based automotive products in China. With the completion of this additional investment, Novelis will have invested nearly US$400 million in total in its facilities in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District.

Changzhou National Hi-tech District (CND) is strategically located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. It is just 163 kilometers west of Shanghai. There are 1,580 foreign-invested companies in CND. Among these foreign-invested companies, there are 43 World TOP 500 enterprises. Recently, CND is accelerating the development pace and intensifying the efforts on construction of industrial base, making 2 pillar industries: equipment manufacturing (precision machinery) and new materials bigger and stronger. The emerging industries consist of aviation, creative, photovoltaic and biomedical.

