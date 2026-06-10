Novelis Restarts Oswego Hot Mill

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced the hot mill at its Oswego, New York, facility is back online.

During the recent outage, Novelis mobilized its extensive global network of hot mills and finishing operations to support customers. Across regions, teams worked in close coordination with customers and industry partners to help maintain supply continuity.

"Restarting the Oswego hot mill is an important step forward for our operations and, most importantly, for our customers," said Steve Fisher, president and CEO, Novelis Inc. "We are deeply grateful for the flexibility and partnership our customers have shown, as well as the extraordinary efforts of our employees, suppliers and industry peers who came together to support continuity of supply."

With the hot mill now operational, Novelis is working closely with customers to ramp up supply. Additionally, Novelis is enhancin g its operations with the accelerated implementation of a standardized operating system, which will further strengthen the company's ability to deliver dependable supply and high-quality products for customers worldwide.

Novelis also expressed its appreciation to the Oswego community for its continued support throughout the recovery process. The company recognizes the resilience and partnership of local stakeholders and remains committed to being a trusted employer and community partner in the region.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.4 billion in fiscal year 2026. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release which describe Novelis' intentions, expectations, beliefs or predictions may be forward-looking within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or including the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include our confidence that the Novelis operating system will strengthen our ability to supply customers in the future. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and Novelis' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Novelis Inc.