Novelis signs an agreement to extend collaboration with Airbus

Novelis Inc.

12 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

The contract extension calls for supplying wingskins, plates and sheets from Novelis sites in Koblenz, Germany, and Zhenjiang, China

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, announced today that it has renewed its contract with Airbus. The contract extends a successful, cooperative relationship spanning more than 30 years.

"The agreement enhances the long-term partnership between Novelis and Airbus and exemplifies our leading role in providing innovative aluminum products and solutions for the commercial aerospace industry," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc. "We are excited to continue working with Airbus while also advancing the development of valuable products at our Koblenz and Zhenjiang sites."

Novelis will supply Airbus with plates and sheets, as well as wingskins especially for the A320 aircraft family. Wingskins are particularly demanding products that require pre-machining for long components and special alloys to accommodate the most demanding aircraft industry standards.

"Our Zhenjiang plant is well-equipped to fulfill the need for wingskins, which require the highest-grade materials and precision machining," said Johan Petry, Novelis' Vice President, Aerospace and Industrial Plate. "We are proud to have this type of expertise and infrastructure, alongside our know-how and capabilities in Koblenz, to continue delivering high-quality aluminum products to Airbus."

Novelis is the only supplier that produces aluminum flat-rolled products for the aerospace industry in both Europe and Asia. The company's Zhenjiang and Koblenz sites have all the necessary certifications to fully supply the aviation industry.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

