NoveList® Introduces Readers' Advisory Competencies Framework

~ New framework helps libraries develop readers' advisory expertise and strengthen reader engagement ~

IPSWICH, Mass., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NoveList®, a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and a trusted source for readers' advisory expertise, announces the release of Readers' Advisory Competencies, a new framework designed to help libraries define, develop and advance readers' advisory skills across their organizations.

Developed in collaboration with library professionals from public libraries across the United States and Canada, the Readers' Advisory Competencies provide a shared framework for building staff confidence, supporting professional growth, guiding training and expectations, and strengthening advisory services. The flexible framework recognizes that helping patrons discover books and other materials is a responsibility shared across the library and can be adapted to meet the needs of different communities, roles and organizational structures.

"In a world where access to content is abundant, the value libraries provide is human connection. These competencies help libraries deliver on that by embedding readers' advisory into the fabric of the organization and treating it as a strategic service," said Danielle Borasky, Vice President, Product Management, at NoveList. "This framework brings a modern lens to how libraries offer services to readers. It recognizes that advisory work happens throughout the library, from one-on-one conversations to displays and digital experiences, and gives libraries a shared structure to make that work more intentional and aligned."

The Readers' Advisory Competencies offer libraries a practical roadmap for developing advisory expertise while reinforcing the vital role readers' advisory plays in connecting communities with stories, ideas and lifelong reading engagement. Organized around eight interconnected competency areas, the framework defines the core knowledge and practices that support effective readers' advisory: advisory philosophy & strategy, story & media knowledge, collection awareness & insight, fostering reading culture, relational advisory, promotional advisory, tools & trends, and collaboration across teams & organizations.

"Building a community of readers starts with building a library community of readers' advisory," said Kaite Stover, MLS, MA, Director of Readers' Services at Kansas City Public Library. "These competencies are a valuable resource for supervisors who want to target training for front line staff and for refining or expanding duties in position descriptions. For staff at all levels interested in advancing their careers in readers' advisory, the competencies provide a self-directed pathway for professional development."

"NoveList has created a new standard for identifying the knowledge and skills necessary for all staff to succeed at readers' advisory, featuring core, advanced and expert levels to help inform libraries on the training and development needed for excellent advisory customer service," said Dodie Ownes, MALS, Librarian, Central Library Adult Services, Denver Public Library.

This professional resource is available to the library community at no charge. For additional information, visit: Readers' Advisory Competencies.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies via the world-renowned EBSCOhost® research service, serving universities & colleges; K12 schools & public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies. Providing research, discovery, acquisition management & subscription services, and clinical decision support, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and technology to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services