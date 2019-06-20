Novelist, Screenwriter, Actor & Scholar Rain Story Releases Title Guns & God: Lines in the Sand

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenwriter and actor Rain Story has released her novel titled Guns & God: Lines in the Sand based upon her original TV pilot by the same name. An Arkansas native and veteran of the entertainment industry, Rain shares her expertise on what it is like living in a Southern gun culture via the adult crime-thriller genre.

"Guns & God: Lines in the Sand"

Guns & God: Lines in the Sand takes an electrifying look into the Southern gun culture and its connections with the gun industry's local, national, and international tentacles. This narrative shines light on what makes gun-toting Southerners tick and creates understanding so that we can work together to find compromise and resolve around gun violence in the U.S. This story is incredibly important as guns outnumber people in this country and so many news stories about this topic come out every single day, such as, "Arkansas House panel backs carrying of firearms without permits" and "Trump to Withdraw U.S. from Key International Weapons Pact."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rain Story is an Arkansas native but has lived and worked for the last decade in Los Angeles. Her experiences of growing up in the South give this story riveting surrealism. She is an alumna of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the University of New Mexico, and the University of Kentucky. She earned two B.A.s and four years of graduate studies before personal tragedies pulled her away from her graduate work. She is also a proud Donaghey Scholar and fellow of the William G. Cooper, Jr. Honors Program in English.

Please contact Rain at StoryScriptWorks (admin@storyscriptworks.com or 424.247.6185) to request an advance copy of Guns & God: Lines in the Sand or to schedule an interview with Rain. Please visit www.storyscriptworks.com for more information.

"Rain has written a story that needs to be heard. We see the news stories every day. This story has never been more important than it is right now." ~ J. Bernard

